Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Ruth Carr's rich vein of form to continue on Monday

Root for Daisy in Lingfield finale

Boyle mare primed to score again for in-form team

The drinks are on Carr if Hostelry scores at Carlisle

2 (3) Daisy Roots J: Luke Catton

Luke Catton T: Jim Boyle

Jim Boyle F: 149-24214 SBK 9/2

EXC 1.1

There may not be Goodwood or Galway to entertain punters, but the powers that be on both sides of the Irish Sea have still managed to produce six race meetings on what used to be a relatively low-key afternoon.

Needless to say, it is largely mundane fare, but Daisy Roots still appeals as a potential bet even if her stall draw could have been kinder than three.

As we know, the higher the draw the better normally on the turf straight track at Lingfield, so berthed in three is not ideal for the selection, but she could be capable of overcoming the negative for a stable that have enjoyed a good few days, up and down the country.

Recent victories for Many Men, Barnsnape Boy and Carnival Day for Epsom handler Jim Boyle have showcased his good form and the daughter of Footstepsinthesand return to a venue where she has already proved her effectiveness.

Five starts for her current handler has seen her mark rise from 62 to 69 and she looks sure to give another good account with plenty of factors in her favour.

1 (4) Hostelry J: Kaiya Fraser

Kaiya Fraser T: Ruth Carr

Ruth Carr F: 23111422 SBK 4/1

EXC 1.1

When it's your day, it's your day - just ask England batsman Harry Brook.

Caught on 19 at The Oval yesterday by Mohammed Siraj at a pivotal point of the deciding 5th Test, the Yorkshireman was hugely relieved to see the Indian quickie step over the boundary rope and concede six to afford Brook a major escape.

Yorkshire handler Ruth Carr also enjoyed a day to remember last Tuesday with a sparkling four-timer courtesy of narrow victories by a nose, short-head and three-quarters of a length, while Star Start's dead-heat at Beverley completed a day to remember for connections.

The two instances prove how fine the line is between success and failure in sport and Carr will be hoping Hostelry can continue her fine recent run in scoring by a wider and more comfortable margin than her quartet managed on Tuesday.

The eight-year-old has enjoyed plenty of good days with Kaiya Fraser who, a little like Brook, enjoyed the joy of reaching a century over the weekend when partnering his 100th career winner.

Fraser has only finished out of the first three once on the selection in nine starts, winning four times, and Carr looks to have targeted a perfect race which the mare's regular rider can partner her at a track where she has won twice.