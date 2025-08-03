Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday include a 28/1 Naas pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Monday

Experienced mare is on a workable mark on her return to Naas

Lightly-raced filly can bounce back in Ripon handicap

Nine-year-old mare Theriverrunsdeep is on a workable mark of 47 with in-form 4lb claimer Patrick McGettigan - who is currently performing at a 26 percent strike-rate - in the saddle, now 1lb below her last winning mark when partnered by 5lb claimer Wesley Joyce at this venue last August.

On that occasion, the Seamus O'Donnell-trained contender beat 21 rivals to defy odds of 16/117.00 in the three-and-a-quarter-length success, sticking to the task well to win comfortably over the 5f trip.

Proven over this 6f trip, too, Theriverrunsdeep should be suited by this assignment and can make her presence felt, having been able to hold her own in a big field handicap previously at the track from a similar mark.

Whilst she must bounce back from a disappointing effort at Cork, a return to form is possible in familiar surroundings here, and she had put in a number of creditable efforts in a few of her runs since winning her last success, including when fifth at Navan on her subsequent start, despite being 10lb higher rated, and when third at Dundalk on her final run last year.

At odds of 28/129.00, Theriverrunsdeep shouldn't be discounted and makes each-way appeal in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Theriverrunsdeep E/W in 14:46 Naas SBK 28/1

Glorious Kitty impressed when finishing a two-length sixth to Stormy Impact, a winner at a higher level since, in a competitive Epsom handicap on Derby Day, and although she hasn't been able to build on that performance in two starts since, it's too early to give up on the daughter of Cotai Glory, who has shaped with promise.

On debut, the Mick and David Easterby-trained filly was thrown into deep waters when sent off at odds of 40/141.00 for the Listed Marygate Fillies' Stakes at York, impressing on the Knavesmire when beaten only a length-and-three-quarters by Betty Clover, now rated 100, with subsequent Listed winner Miss Lamai in second, and the promising Running Queen in third.

A number of horses in behind have gone on to frank the form, notably the likes of Kaadi, a Listed winner since who has achieved plenty of black-type, now 96-rated performer It Ain't Two, the useful Ruby's Profit, as well as Group Three-placed Magic Mild.

There should be further improvement to come from Glorious Kitty in only her seventh career start and she has already shown to possess plenty of ability with a number of notable performances. At this level, she should be capable of holding her own under Joanna Mason, and can pose a threat at odds of 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back Glorious Kitty E/W in 15:10 Ripon SBK 9/1

Gemma Tutty-trained Rose Of New Jersey finally shed her maiden tag when successful at Carlisle earlier this season, and from only a 2lb higher mark with in-form capable 5lb claimer Warren Fentiman in the plate, she can make her presence felt in this field.

The three-year-old filly shaped with some potential as a juvenile, performing with credit on a number of occasions during her debut campaign including when beaten only three-quarters-of-a-length in a 6f Thirsk handicap.

Although she has only managed to get her head in front on one occasion during her career so far, she remains a filly to keep onside and could be capable of showing further progression as she continues to appear over this trip or a similar distance.

The stable has saddled one winner and one third from four runners at the track this year, and they could add to their record at their local track with the likeable Rose Of New Jersey, who shouldn't be discounted at a price of 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back Rose Of New Jersey E/W in 16:40 Ripon SBK 9/1

On his penultimate start on the all-weather at Lingfield, four-year-old gelding Jackson Street defied odds of 40/141.00 to make the frame, denied only three-quarters-of-a-length by Touchwood over the 7f trip.

Whilst he wasn't able to match that effort on his subsequent run at Epsom, with trainer Michael Attwater stating the ground was possibly too quick for him, he's now back on a mark of 63 and can fare better this time around having proven he still retains ability.

Formerly trained by Dylan Cunha, for whom he was able to win at Newcastle last winter, Jackson Street is 1lb below his last winning mark and can be competitive under Tommie Jakes, who has a strike-rate of 31 percent for the stable.

The yard enjoyed plenty of success during July, achieving their highest win percentage since November 2022, therefore this may be the time to keep their potentially well-handicapped runners onside and Jackson Street could reward the faith.

Recommended Bet Back Jackson Street E/W in 16:53 Lingfield SBK 25/1

Blue Point filly Ob La Di finished a respectable fourth on her previous start at Leopardstown, but was intimidated during the race when suffering interference and could fare better this time around from a 2lb lower rating.

That was her first start over 15f and, although she proved she possesses some stamina, the drop back to an extended mile-and-a-quarter should suit considering she didn't appear to be doing her best work in the final furlong.

In the past, the Johnny Murtagh-trained filly has been competitive over this distance, notably when beaten only a length-and-three-quarters in a tight finish at Sligo which featured subsequent Group Three and Listed-placed Lemsairbat, now rated 98, and was won by Beset, who has franked the form with two placed efforts since.

She also featured in a Gowran Park handicap won by now 96-rated Gotomylovely, in which subsequent winner Pink Oxalis finished three-quarters-of-a-length ahead.

With some substance to her form, particularly when a two-length fourth to subsequent Group One winner Grateful in a Curragh maiden, Ob La Di has the potential to strike from her current mark of 78, now 8lb below her rating on reappearance this season, and is one to note under Ben Coen.