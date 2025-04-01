2025 Grand National Tips: Timeform's highest-rated horses

Mr Vango (Timeform weight-adjusted rating 184)

Mr Vango has won all three starts in a superb campaign, landing the London National, Peter Marsh and Midlands National.

He's clearly a thorough stayer and proved better than ever on Timeform's figures when grinding his way to victory in the Midlands National last time, but he's unlikely to get a run in the Grand National as he still needs six to come out.

It's worth noting that his three wins this season have all come on ground deemed soft by Timeform and he was pulled up when encountering quicker conditions in the Scottish National last season.

Iroko (183p)

Not only is Iroko prominent on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, but he's the only runner in the line-up with the Timeform 'small p' to highlight he's a likely improver.

Iroko had an interrupted campaign as a novice chaser last season, but he still signed off with an excellent effort when runner-up in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree's Grand National Festival. That form looks even better following the recent Cheltenham Festival as he split Gold Cup winner Inowthewayurthinkin and Ryanair Chase runner-up Heart Wood.

Iroko hasn't won this season, but he's shaped well on his three completed starts and ran up to his best on Timeform ratings when chasing home Grade 1-winning chaser Grey Dawning at Kelso last time. That Kelso effort and his performance behind Inothewayurthinkin at Aintree last season suggest he's well handicapped.

Stumptown (182)

Stumptown didn't look obviously well treated when the weights were initially released but he rocketed up Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings after showing improved form to win the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham off the same mark he will compete from at Aintree.

Stumptown, who was wearing cheekpieces for the first time at Cheltenham, failed to travel with fluency but he found loads for pressure and, after jumping on at the last, powered seven lengths clear.

Stumptown will be bidding to enhance the good recent Grand National record of Cross Country Chase winners. Tiger Roll won both races in 2018 and 2019, while Delta Work, the 2022 and 2023 Cross Country winner, was third in the 2022 Grand National and runner-up last year. Galvin was runner-up in the 2023 Cross Country Chase and fourth in last year's Grand National.

The question Stumptown needs to answer is whether he can replicate the improvement he has shown in Cross Country Chases in this more competitive and classier scenario.

Perceval Legallois (181)

Perceval Legallois failed to meet expectations in a couple of major handicap chases earlier in the season, not helped by some sloppy jumping, but he put it all together in the Paddy Power Chase over Christmas.

That is usually one of the most competitive handicap chases of the season but Perceval Legallois was well on top, crossing the line seven lengths clear after powering up the run-in having only been fourth jumping the final fence.

Perceval Legallois is 11 lb higher in the weights here but still looks well treated so dominant was his performance in the Paddy Power, while his strength in the finish suggests this longer distance should suit. He warmed up for his Grand National bid with a win in a valuable handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Timeform chase handicapper Phil Turner's verdict

"I'm still very keen on both Iroko and Perceval Legallois. Bar a luckless early fall at Ascot, Iroko has had pretty much the perfect prep as his mark hasn't gone up and he has shaped as if retaining all of his ability.



"He looks to possess the right blend of speed and stamina which usually plays well around Aintree, whilst his second place to Inothewayurthinkin at the meeting last year clearly reads even better now.

"Perceval Legallois has had jumping issues in the past, but the same could have been said about I Am Maximus 12 months ago and it's probably best not to dwell on that too much given Aintree's much-modified fences.



"The Paddy Power Chase is regularly one of the roughest races in the calendar and he was notably strong at the death when winning that (the form has largely worked out well too), whilst he also showed his liking for hurly-burly of big fields when winning over hurdles last time."

Recommended Bet Back Iroko in the Grand National NRNB SBK 7/1

Recommended Bet Back Perceval Legallois in the Grand National NRNB SBK 12/1

