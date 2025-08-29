Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Bolt to belie his price at Sandown

Meta's data appeals in Sandown opener

Cavern Club can put on a show at Chester

Tonight's the night for Knight to conquer

The reason why Metabolt has made a belated start to his campaign is unknown, but there was enough promise in his Haydock comeback to suggest he ought to be challenging in a race of this nature, especially if the rain hits Esher.

The Night Of Thunder gelding took a run to find his best form last year when fourth on his return prior to winning twice in a fortnight and he may well have finished closer than sixth at Haydock but for suffering an interupted passage in the straight.

Ahead of him that day was Kodi Lion who was arguably more unfortunate, being forced to wait longer for a gap to materialise before he could launch a challenge.

It goes without saying that Mick Appleby's four-year-old will again be on most punter's shortlists, especially with William Buick booked, while Headmaster, who went off one of the gambles of the week at Goodwood only to flop, could well redeem his reputation with Tom Marquand back on board.

However, at the time of writing it is roughtly 6/42.50 that one of the pair will oblige, which looks a bit tight in a race of this nature, especially if it rains, so with Metabolt boasting a record of 3-6 right-handed and displaying a preference for cut in the ground, he makes for an enticing each-way bet at 16/117.00.

Recommended Bet Back Metabolt each-way SBK 16/1

Trainer James Owen sets punters a poser in this staying event by saddling two with Percy Shelley joining Cavern Club in the 13-runner line-up.

The former has been inched up in the handicap for a series of creditable efforts and Owen clearly feels the six-year-old needs some respite as he has booked promising apprentice Warren Fentiman to try and offset the burden.

In contrast, Cavern Club has landed his last two hurdles, including the a competitive renewal of the Summer Hurdle at Market Rasen, performances which have seen his hurdle rating raised 12lb.

His last flat outing - here over course and distance on easy ground back in June - also saw him win gamely as he held off Molten Sea to score in a decent time.

That victory was welcomed by the selection's ownership group who are local to the Cheshire venue, so it's no surprise to see the five-year-old back at the Roodee for a race which fits well with his profile.

Any rain through the afternoon won't inconvenience his chance and he ought to go well before heading for a decent early season hurdle event in October.

Recommended Bet Back Cavern Club each-way SBK S/P

With nigh on 50 races hosted in the UK and Ireland on Saturday, the middle distance handicap which concludes the card at Lingfield is unlikely to register on many punters' radars.

Normally, following a busy day's racing, I'd be inclined to agree but Obsidian Knight looks to have plenty in his favour and could be worth backing to take out the finale for trainer Terry kent.

The stable look to have a nice prospect for next year with Monastry who got off the mark when well-backed at Newmarket recently and, although the seven-year-old selection is at the opposite end of the scale age wise, he looks to have been found a good opportunity by his savvy Newmarket handler.

Obsidian Knight has enjoyed a fair bit of success at the Surrey venue winning six of his seven career starts there, accumulating a good body of work for a horse that has only ever hit a career high mark of 80.

Admittedly, he can race keenly and that exuberance has been to his detriment on occasion, but Grace McEntee sprung a 20/1 surprise aboard the Awtaad gelding on their sole course and distance outing together and I thought he was a shade unlucky not to finish closer to subsequent scorer Silent Age in a well-contested Racing League event last month.