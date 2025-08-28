Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 40/1 Curragh fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on a busy Saturday

Unexposed Too Darn Hot colt can land the Solario Stakes

Talented sprinter is bet of the day in Listed Beverley contest

Last year's winner Glenfinnan is rated 11lb lower this time around as he attempts to retain his title in the opening handicap at Sandown.

The likeable gelding recorded his fourth career success when landing the prize twelve months ago but is winless since. He hasn't been seen to best effect this year, but is capable of better and a return to this venue could spark a resurgence in form.

Dropped a total of 13lb since his return to action at Doncaster in March, Glenfinnan is well handicapped should he be able to return to the level shown here last season, making plenty of appeal at the weights from a rating of 82.

The Michael Dods-trained five-year-old didn't get the run of the race when a four-length seventh in the Racing League at Newcastle when last seen, having struggled to make an impression at odds of 33/134.00 in a Goodwood handicap prior, but he possesses the ability required to win a race of this nature on a going day, particularly from his current mark over this trip, and shouldn't be discounted.

Recommended Bet Back Glenfinnan E/W in 13:50 Sandown SBK 12/1

Course-and-distance winner Kerdos landed this prize two years ago to claim a first black-type success, beating Silky Wilkie by half-a-length at odds of 3/14.00 under Ben Curtis.

Since then, the son of Profitable has added a Group Two success to his honours and has posed a threat in competitive races including the King Charles III Stakes twice at Royal Ascot, outrunning odds of 66/167.00 to finish a creditable two-length fifth there this year.

A talented sprinter, who has plenty of form at a higher level, Kerdos holds leading claims returning to Listed company and should be good enough to pose a threat. He has proven his credentials as a talented sprinter capable of performing at the highest level, and although things haven't worked out for him in recent runs, an ease in grade should allow him to be more competitive.

Trained by Clive Cox, the five-year-old can return to form in the hands of Paul Mulrennan at odds of 6/17.00.

Recommended Bet Back Kerdos in 14:05 Beverley SBK 6/1

In the Group Three Atlanta Stakes, Ralph Beckett-trained Skellet makes each-way appeal at odds of 12/113.00 under Hector Crouch as she seeks a third career victory.

A Listed winner over course-and-distance, the talented daughter of Kingman narrowly beat Checkandchallenge to claim a first black-type success in the Fortune Stakes here last September on her penultimate start, absent for 262 days following that victory. She returned in the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom this term, sent off as the 3/14.00 favourite but unable to make an impression in a race won convincingly by front-running Spiritual.

It's difficult to analyse Skellet's performance on that occasion given the unusual way the race panned out, however, she's entitled to improve for her return to action and can take a step forward.

Previously, the daughter of Kingman had been narrowly denied at Group Three level twice by Dance Sequence and Blush, respectively, proving her credentials in this company, able to hold her own against tricky opponents.

There should be more to come from the four-year-old, who is lightly raced making only her ninth career start. Capable of progressing beyond her current rating of 104, Skellet, who is a half-sister to Group One winner Skitter Scatter, represents value at the prices and can make her presence felt in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Skellet E/W in 14:25 Sandown SBK 12/1

Andrew Balding, who boasts a strike-rate of 23 percent at the track this year with an all-time win percentage of 21 percent, has won two of the previous seven editions of the race and saddles talented stayer Alsakib in this year's renewal.

A Group Three winner, the son of Kingman recorded his latest success in the Silver Cup Stakes at York, beating now 114-rated Al Qareem by a length-and-a-half with the reopposing Tashkan further behind in fifth. If he's able to replicate that level of performance, he holds leading claims in this contest despite having 4lb to find with favourite Tabletalk.

The five-year-old grey has lacked consistency in recent runs, failing to make an impression when behind Vauban in the Lonsdale Cup last summer, before being well beaten in the Long Distance Cup, although some excuses could be made after a slow start that day at Ascot.

Gelded following his final start of last season, Alsakib returned in fine fettle with a length-and-a-half defeat in the Yorkshire Cup to globetrotting sensation Rebel's Romance, a Group One winner since now rated 122, with useful performer Epic Poet and Goodwood Cup third Sweet William filling the places.

That level of performance makes him more than capable of landing Listed honours, however, he was less impressive when last seen, completely tailed off when reported to be unsuited by the quicker conditions on the Knavesmire in June.

Should he turn up on a going day, Alsakib is the one to beat. He has previous course form in his favour, having gained valuable experience around this specialist track including in the Group Three Ormonde Stakes. The yard also has a good record here, which could allow Alsakib to perform to the best of his ability and return to the winners' enclosure.

Recommended Bet Back Alsakib in 14:40 Chester SBK 9/4

Brian Ellison-trained filly Perfect Part is winless since her shock debut success at odds of 125/1126.00 at Beverley last summer, but has run well on a number of occasions since, including in Stakes company, and has the talent to be competitive in a handicap from her current rating of 92.

A runner here in her penultimate outing, the race didn't pan out favourable for the three-year-old filly in her first Chester experience, forced extremely wide around the home turn when attempting to mount her challenge. That can be impossible to recover from around this tight track, but she lost little in defeat and, although faced with a stiff task from a wide draw this time, can fare better with a more favourable trip.

Whilst she'll need plenty of luck in-running, Perfect Part is well treated at the weights and it should be a matter of time before she claims the second success of her career.

This term, she returned to action with a creditable performance at Listed level behind Spycatcher, outrunning odds of 50/151.00 to claim a fourth-place finish, and was unfortunate to be denied at York on handicap debut in May, short of room on the rail when in the process of putting in a bold bid at a price of 25/126.00.

In the hands of Duran Fentiman, who boasts a 22 percent strike-rate at the track this year, this daughter of Mehmas can make the frame with an advantageous passage, and could prove worth keeping onside at odds of 25/126.00.

Recommended Bet Back Perfect Part E/W in 15:15 Chester SBK 25/1

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, Joseph O'Brien-trained And So To Bed is no forlorn hope in this Group Three contest, despite having plenty to find on recent form with the likes of Red Letter.

Her form this term hasn't been as impressive as during her juvenile campaign, however she was only narrowly denied when seeking a second career success at Gowran Park in June, improving plenty for her return to action at the Curragh before going on to place third in the Jannah Rose Stakes at Naas.

Although the daughter of Kodiac was no match for the favourite in a Listed Killarney contest when last seen, the extra distance is in her favour here and she wasn't benefited by her less than favourable passage during the race on that occasion.

Last season, she proved she has the talent to pose a threat in black-type contests when narrowly denied by subsequent dual Group One winner and Classic runner-up Whirl, when beaten half-a-length by that talented rival in a Group Three at this venue, therefore shouldn't be ignored.

A capable performer on the day who has the potential to cause an upset, And So To Bed is one to consider each-way at huge odds of 40/141.00 under an in-form Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Recommended Bet Back And So To Bed E/W in 15:27 Curragh SBK 40/1

Too Darn Hot colt He's Waliim made a significant impression when recently making a successful start to his racing career with a six-length victory over Conjecture in a Beverley maiden.

In much deeper waters here, the James Tate-trained contender will need to show further progression and take a step forward from his maiden win, but he flashed plenty of speed on that occasion and shaped as exciting prospect, who could be able to find the improvement required to claim Group Three honours in only his second start.

A 75,000gns Book 1 yearling purchase, He's Waliim, who is a half-brother to Group Two-placed stayer Al Madhar, out of Listed-placed staying mare Phiz, is from a stamina-laden family, which bodes well for his chances if upped in trip in future. However, he was able to show he isn't shy on speed during his sole start to date, sprinting away from his rivals and putting the race to bed with his turn of foot.

Entitled to show progression having had the benefit of experience, there should be plenty more to come from He's Waliim who has Clifford Lee in the saddle once again. The talented rider is performing to a 30 percent win-rate when partnering the yard's runners this year, which makes them a combination to note when teaming up and is another positive in He's Waliim's favour.

Recommended Bet Back He's Waliim in 15:35 Sandown SBK 15/2

In a hugely competitive Irish Cambridgeshire, experienced veteran I Am Superman is one to note for Michael O'Callaghan, capable of outrunning his odds of 20/121.00 under 3lb claimer Jamie Powell.

Making his 54th career start in this mile handicap, the son of Footstepsinthesand is seeking a ninth career win from a mark 5lb lower than his previous handicap success. He was able to put in a competitive effort at odds of 25/126.00 in his latest start over course-and-distance, having performed with credit on three prior occasions, too.

Although likely past his peak, I Am Superman has proven he still retains plenty of ability and warrants each-way consideration from his current rating based on his latest performances.

A winner of an Australian Group Two and narrowly denied in a Group One handicap, I Am Superman possessed plenty of talent earlier in his career, able to reach a high level of performance. Whilst he may no longer be able to perform to that level, he can make his presence felt in handicap company, capable of posing a threat on a going day.