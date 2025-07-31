Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Beckett colt to cause a Din at Goodwood

Miserly Merchant price causes our man to look elsewhere

4 (7) Sir Dinadan (Ire) J: Rossa Ryan

Rossa Ryan T: Ralph Beckett

Ralph Beckett F: 021-425 SBK 7/1

EXC 8.6

An hour is a long time in racing, just ask Ralph Beckett who could barely get a horse into the stalls in the first day-and-a-half of the Goodwood festival and yet within 60 minutes had witnessed his two fillies dead-heat in the Oak Tree Stakes before rank outsider Qirat lifted the Sussex Stakes in dramatic fashion.

Beckett has further bullets to fire on Day three and, although Merchant is a short price to land the Gordon Stakes, I prefer to take a chance with Sir Dinadan who has improved with each of his starts this year and again took another leap forward behind Lambourn in the Irish Derby.

Following impresive wins at York and Royal Ascot, it was no great surprise to see Merchant installed a red-hot favourite for this Group 3 event, especially with his form receiving a boost on Day two.

Verging on even money with some layers, many feel the improving Highclere-owned colt merely needs to turn up to collect this on route to bigger prizes later in the season.

I'm not sure I see this assignment as quite a simple a test as that, even if Merchant does have a fine chance of making a smooth transition to Group races for a team which landed this two years ago with Desert Hero who had also landed the King George V Handicap ahead of tilting at this prize.

The difference between the two William Haggas-trained colts is the price.

Desert Hero landed this prize as an underestimated 7/18.00 chance whereas Merchant is a warm market leader and therin lies the conundrum for punters.

Personally, I'm happy to let him run, and possibly win, at his current odds, and side with Sir Dinadan who paid for trying to keep tabs in the Curragh straight with the Derby winner last time, but it was to his credit he was only swamped late on.

The Camelot colt has valuable experience of this track courtesy of a commendable second in the Cocked Hat Stakes in May behind stablemate Amiloc who himself was verging on being a single figure price for Saturday's King George before his late withdrawal.

A win last backed over a trip at Pontefract on an easy surface ticks the box regarding ground versatility - especially if the rains arrive - and Sir Dinadan is worth backing in the outright markets given his price and perhaps in the market without Merchant.

Recommended Bet Back Sir Dinadan SBK 15/2

1 (2) Dream Pirate J: Adam Farragher

Adam Farragher T: T. J. Kent

T. J. Kent F: 06135-623 SBK 11/4

EXC 1.1

With so much quality on show on the Sussex downs, heading to Nottingham for 0-68 mile event may seem a bizarre decision but the race appears to deliver a leading chance of nicking another prize for connections with Dream Pirate.

Terry Kent's five-year-old appears to love Colwick Park given his stats there read 132 and his trainer, not reknowned for running too many horses, boasts an incredible strike rate with the ones he does saddle this season.

Thirteen winners from 42 runners since the beginning of January proves the Kent operation pick their battles wisely and also suggests the Newmarket handler could and should be better supported by the owner population.

Hopefully, Dream Pirate can add to those successes and the forecast showers, should they materialise, will also play to his strengths.