Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 16/1 Glorious Goodwood pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the Galway, Goodwood and Wolverhampton cards on Thursday

Classy filly shouldn't be overlooked at Goodwood

William Haggas-trained contender is one to note

Bidding for a fourth successive win over fences, likeable chestnut Pied Piper has the class to win a race of this nature over the larger obstacles having shown plenty of class over timber previously in his career.

Group One placed, having also finished a dead-heat first at the highest level alongside Knight Salute in 2022 before being demoted to second, the likeable seven-year-old has transferred his good hurdling form to chasing, beating his rivals by a combined distance of 70-lengths in a trio of starts over fences.

Rated 150, he has the clear class advantage on his rivals in this field, but does need to prove himself at this level in this sphere, facing some younger improvers. The Cullentra representative should prove tough to beat, however, and can put in a bold bid under Jack Kennedy.

Recommended Bet Back Pied Piper in 14:10 Galway SBK BSP

Bedtime Story looked a special filly as a juvenile, winning her first four starts including when dominating in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and claiming a Group Two prize at the Curragh. She was upped to Group One level when sent off as the 4/51.80 favourite in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, but finished fifth of the field of five at the line, found to be lame post-race.

Excuses could also be made for the final run of her juvenile campaign considering she was going into the Prix Marcel Boussac on the back of her first defeat, having suffered a setback, and didn't get the most favourable trip around Longchamp from a wide draw.

This term, she was likely to improve for her reappearance in Paris when sixth in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, and did take a step forward when only beaten a length by Gezora in the Prix de Diane. The Frankel filly's performance could be upgraded in her latest start as things didn't go perfectly to plan once again, but she proved she retains plenty of ability and can be competitive at the highest level.

Further progression is needed against some proven rivals, most notably her stablemate Whirl, who recently claimed Group One success over the talented Kalpana, a recent second in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes. See The Fire is another dangerous opponent, who should be able to pose a threat, however, Bedtime Story appeared the best of the Ballydoyle juvenile fillies at some stages last year, and although she is yet to build on her early victories, she remains unexposed and capable of more.

If she can take another step forward, Bedtime Story has the ability to make her presence felt in this field, with the best likely to be yet to come from her.

Recommended Bet Back Bedtime Story in 15:05 Goodwood SBK 11/2

Eight-year-old gelding Helvic Dream can be competitive from a rating of 131 in this competitive contest, having run well from an unchanged mark in Listed company when last seen over obstacles.

On his penultimate start at Punchestown, the Noel Meade-trained contender finished a four-length fifth to Ascending Lark at odds of 12/113.00, having previously been beaten only half-a-length by Lord Erskine in a Listed Fairyhouse contest when rated 3lb lower.

Last season, he was third of 15 runners in a Listed Listowel hurdle before finishing second to Kala Conti at Down Royal, proving he has the ability to run well in big field handicaps. From a workable mark, Helvic Dream, who possesses plenty of class, holds each-way claims in the hands of Donagh Meyler, and is one to note at odds of 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet Back Helvic Dream E/W in 16:30 Galway SBK 14/1

Sea The Stars gelding Sea Force has shaped with potential in five starts to date and makes appeal from a mark of 88 in only his second handicap appearance.

Trained by the in-form William Haggas, the three-year-old has achieved form figures of 2213 so far this term, placing behind both Remmooz, now rated 102, and Montpellier, now rated 98, respectively, when only narrowly denied twice in novice events before shedding his maiden tag at Nottingham on his penultimate outing.

He beat subsequent winner Antipodes, who has been given an opening mark of 89, to claim the sole success of his career to date, and he appears to still be a work in progress, capable of showing further improvement as he gains more experience.

When last seen on handicap debut, Sea Force was beaten only half-a-length in third by Knights Gold, finishing well from a difficult position without benefitting from the most favourable trip but also showing signs of greenness, too.

Sea Force may prove worth keeping onside based on the performances he has produced this year, and remains unexposed from a potentially lenient mark under Tom Marquand.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Force in 17:30 Goodwood SBK 13/2

Harry Eustace-trained gelding Principality has become more exposed in recent runs, failing to make a huge impression in handicaps so far this year, but he is on a workable mark from a rating of 88 should he return to form, having shown to possess ability as a juvenile last term.

On debut for his former trainer Richard Hannon, the son of Calyx finished a length-and-a-half second to the hugely exciting, but sadly ill-fated Ancient Truth, who achieved a rating of 117 following only four starts which included three successes culminating in a Superlative Stakes win, plus a third-placed finish in the Dewhurst Stakes.

Principality then went on to beat Carrados and the now 99-rated Billboard Star to land his maiden at the second time of asking, before being upped in class to Group Two level at the Curragh, failing to make an impression there but shaping better in Listed company when fourth to Yah Mo Be There at Newbury.

Whilst significant improvement on his recent form will be required, Principality has the ability to be competitive on a going day from a workable mark and shouldn't be discounted at odds of 16/117.00.

Recommended Bet Back Principality E/W in 17:30 Goodwood SBK 16/1

Four-year-old gelding Rebel Empire wasn't seen to best effect at Ascot when last seen, but is much better than shown on that occasion and can bounce back from a 2lb lower mark.

His last success came in a higher class contest from a rating of 79 with Joe Leavy, who claimed 3lb that day, in the saddle, but he was able to perform with credit and pose a threat in subsequent runs at both Newcastle and Lingfield from a higher rating of 82 and 80, respectively, and appears to enjoy racing on an all-weather surface.

The return to the Tapeta should allow Rebel Empire to fare better and he makes plenty of appeal at the weights for Richard Hannon.

Recommended Bet Back Rebel Empire E/W in 17:45 Wolverhampton SBK 16/1

Three-year-old colt Mr Lightside could be well treated from a mark of 95, capable of putting in a competitive effort for Mick Appleby in this 6f sprint.

The son of Earthlight became upset in the stalls before disappointing as the 9/25.50 favourite at Southwell in his latest start, and couldn't make a significant impression in the Palace Of Holyrood Stakes prior to that effort, but has previously run well twice at both Chelmsford and York, including when beaten only a length-and-three-quarters by Tropical Storm in Listed company on the Knavesmire.

Last season, he had finished fourth when beaten the same distance by the same rival at the Ebor Festival, following on from a third-placed finish in the Group Three Molecomb Stakes when a length behind Big Mojo.

Based on the form he has shown previously, Mr Lightside should pose a threat from his current rating in this sphere, and can return to form at a price of 8/19.00.