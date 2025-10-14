Tomorrow's Racing Tips: In-form Williams poised to strike again at Leicester
Betfair tipster Sam Turner, fresh from Celtic Dino landing a gamble on Sunday, returns with a sole selection at Leicester on Tuesday...
Sam Turner fancies an outsider to figure in the finale
Niall a Naughty but nice wager with headgear back on
Kavanagh can cajole another big showing from gelding
Leicester, 17.15 - Back Naughty Niall each-way @ 12/113.00
Naughty Niall
- J: Ryan Kavanagh
- T: Ian Williams
- F: 70321343
A full field of 17 runners for this closing 0-60 handicap worth just over three thousand pounds to the winner probably speaks volumes about the state of British racing at present.
However, we play the hands we are dealt - no matter how modest - and with that in mind Naughty Niall appeals as the type to go close if the combination of the tongue tie and cheekpieces, employed for the first time by connections, work the oracle.
Trainer Ian Williams enjoyed another feature race success at Newmarket on Saturday courtesy of victory in the Cesarewitch for the beautifully-ridden Beylerbeyi and, although this event at the Midlands venue is very much the polar opposite in quality, he could well add another winner to this year's tally which currently stands at a healthy 57 on the level.
The selection, who goes well for Ryan Kavanagh (won on him at Southwell last Christmas), found his passage stopped at Wolverhampton last time and was probably forced to challenge on the unfavoured inside part of the track in the straight after hanging left a little.
That wasn't the first time he has hung in a race, but the cheekpieces are reapplied today and that may help to iron him out a little.
With 16 runners in opposition, there is a chance this might be another white knuckle ride for his followers, but historically the Oasis Dream gelding does at least travel pretty well, So I'm hopeful his young rider may be able to find some clear sailing up the Leicester straight.
Naughty Niall's last two trips to the track have resulted in two near misses by a neck and half-a-length and everything looks in place for another big showing granted his stable four and a decent draw in four.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
