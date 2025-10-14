Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 25/1 Newcastle pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Tuesday

Likeable gelding could reward the faith in Punchestown handicap

Front-running filly is one to note from a handy mark at Lingfield

First-time blinkers are tried with Moonovercloon as he attempts to return to the winners' enclosure having failed to record a success since a handicap hurdle win at Sligo over two years ago.

Despite being on a winless run, the likeable gelding has put in a number of excellent performances including when narrowly denied by the talented, sadly ill-fated Chapeau De Soleil when sent off at odds of 50/151.00 for a Listed event at Punchestown last year.

He has been seen mostly over both hurdles and fences since then, performing well behind Amirite when placing in the Kilbeggan Midlands National in the summer, having also previously been beaten a nose by Battleoverdoyen in a Galway chase.

Trained by Matthew Smith, Moonovercloon is good enough to pose a threat from a rating of 119, 10lb lower than his chase mark, with 5lb claimer James Smith in the plate. The eight-year-old is 7lb lower than when placing in the aforementioned Listed Punchestown hurdle, making appeal at the weights, and should enjoy this stiffer test of stamina, back up in trip.

Now back on her previous winning mark of 75, Ziggy's Ariel holds strong claims in this drop in class, capable of putting in a bold bid should she be able to gain a prominent position early on.

Most effective from the front, all three wins of her career to date have come when she's been able to make all, including on the all-weather at Wolverhampton when defying odds of 22/123.00. She is on a workable mark under Kieran O'Neill, who has partnered her to a brace of successes previously, and she can strike once again for Alice Haynes.

The daughter of Inns Of Court is a likeable type with a good attitude, and has been able to run well from a higher mark at a higher level when beaten only half-a-length by Mr Cool at Ripon during the summer. This test should suit and she is one to note at a price of 9/110.00.

Making only her second start in handicap company, St Mark's Basilica filly Fleur De Rose is one to note from a rating of 70, capable of shaping better than when eight behind Nakamura in her latest start.

Dropped 1lb for that effort, things didn't go her way at Cork that day. She was reported to have stumbled early on and was slightly hampered late in the race, although appearing unlikely to land a blow on the eventual winner at the time.

It could be worth keeping the faith in this maiden, as she has shaped with some potential in maiden company previously, particularly in Mallow when a running on fourth to Soulful Diva, with subsequent winner Dawn Romance in second.

Fleur De Rose is out of Espoir Et Bonheur, a daughter of a 6f winner at Dundalk in Adeste Fideles, who was out of Oaks winner Imagine and a relation to a number of black-type achievers including sadly ill-fated Group One winner Horatio Nelson.

The juvenile filly is a half-sister to Tuco Salamanca, a four-time winner on the all-weather who has achieved a career high rating of 93 to date as a three-year-old.

There's plenty of class in her pedigree and Fleur De Rose is by a first-season sire enjoying an excellent year. She's capable of shedding her maiden tag in a race of this nature, and the switch to this surface could suit.

Whilst Whispersinthewind is a formidable filly in this line-up, she could well improve for her first outing in 326 days, and Johnny Murtagh-trained Shakazia is a noteworthy rival.

Equipped with a first-time hood, the daughter of Kodiac is bidding for a second career success in her sixth start having achieved a maiden win at Fairyhouse in her penultimate start. She justified odds of 4/61.67 that day, winning comfortably when beating a field which included subsequent winner Winters Breath.

In her two previous appearances, Shakazia had been just denied by Sound Of Lightning and Sindria, respectively. She made eye-catching late headway when chasing home the former, before being caught late on from the front against the latter in softer conditions.

In five starts so far, Shakazia has shown enough ability to suggest she can win from a rating of 87, dropped 2lb from her opening mark of 89 having suffered defeat as the 6/52.20 favourite when last seen.

She finished a three-length second to stablemate Chicago Fireball in a Gowran Park handicap, beaten only by the now 90-rated four-year-old gelding who has since finished second to Wootton Bassett colt Serengeti, a €800,000 yearling purchase representing Aidan O'Brien, who had form with the likes of Expanded and Twain.

Making appeal in this field and holding solid claims under Ben Coen, Shakazia warrants consideration at odds of 16/54.20.

Course-and-distance winner Raatea has dropped to a rating of 75, now 15lb below his last winning in which he was equipped with a hood and first-time cheekpieces, both of which are reapplied here.

Whilst he has struggled for consistency since his latest success, the eight-year-old drops to the lowest class he has featured in during his handicapping time, which should allow him to return to some form in familiar surroundings.

Representing Julie Camacho, the son of Invincible Spirit will attempt to make the frame for the first time since a third-placed effort at Doncaster two years ago, having failed to finish among the places since.

Despite this, he was able to finish a creditable seventh at odds of 50/151.00 behind Dicko The Legend in a competitive 22-runner handicap on the Knavesmire on his reappearance in July, returning from a 274-day break. He then achieved exactly the same finishing position, beaten again four-and-three-quarter-lengths on the July Course, running on from the rear from a 2lb lower mark.

Dropped another 2lb for that effort, Raatea makes appeal from his current rating having caught the eye in defeat in both of his previous starts this season. He has shown to retain some ability with respectable performances in big field handicaps, and can strike in this company under Oisin McSweeney.

Likeable filly Rose Of New Jersey is now 2lb below her previous winning rating at Carlisle in May and is capable of adding to her sole career success from a workable mark here. She hasn't been seen to best effect in a few runs since her maiden win, but has struggled to get into a position from which she can seriously threaten and could prove worth keeping the faith in.

Kaiya Fraser is in the plate, a rider who has a good record for the yard as well as at the track and could be able to guide this filly to another success.

The daughter of Advertise has plenty of previous experience at this venue but has lacked much luck here as of yet. This could be her time to strike on the all-weather, in her fifth attempt, and she makes each-way appeal at odds of 25/126.00.

