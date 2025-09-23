Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner is backing Fellow to prove dandy at Beverley

Confirmed mud-lover should relish conditions

Chapple-Hyam can maintain fine recent run

Beverley event could set up nicely for well-treated pick

Trainer Peter Chapple-Hyam is clearly not competing at the level he once was, but the fervent West Bromwich Albion fan is enjoying a purple patch in recent weeks and Charming Fellow may add to recent gains today.

Older readers will fondly recall the early 1990s when Rodrigo de Triano, Doctor Devious and Turtle Island stamped their authority on British and Irish Classics, while Authorized's landmark Derby win in 2007 was a clear reminder that Chapple-Hyam can still operate at the top table granted the means required.

The quality needed to compete in the marquee races has sadly since disappeared with the high-profile owners which once supported the 62-year-old no longer sending the ammunition he once enjoyed and maximised.

A calendar year which has yielded just five winners is a disappointing return for a handler of Chapple-Hyam's class, but all of those winners have come in the past two months with Something Splendid kicking off the sequence on July 19th.

Since then, August and September have each yielded two successes with Desperate Dan and Photosynthesis both scoring in recent weeks to continue the resurgence in their trainer's fortunes.

Charming Fellow appears to have bright prospects of maintaining the trend in the penultimate event on Beverley's card, especially with the Westwood seeing plenty of rain in recent times.

A figure of 31ml of rain fell at the track on Saturday which must have cheered Chapple-Hyam no end and his son of Charming Thought should relish conditions judged on how he reached a peak as a juvenile last autumn.

A front-running Pontefract triumph last October was achieved in dominant fashion and the selection looked as though he would strip fitter for his first run in a month at Windsor at the start of this month.

He probably paid for chasing an honest early gallop in the conditions that day, faring best of those pacesetters and the pace maps suggest there might not be as much early pace pressure today.

Hopefully, Taryn Langley can continue a fine summer in the saddle with victory aboard Chapple-Hyam's northern raider who still appeals as attractively handicapped off just 56.