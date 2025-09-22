Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 30/1 Lingfield fancy

Katie Midwinter was in hot form on Monday with three winners!

Our racing tipster has selections across the cards on Tuesday

Jessica Harrington-trained contender makes appeal

Big priced runner is one to note each-way

Rossa Ryan partners David Evans-trained Guernsey Lady in this 6f nursery handicap, a filly who can outrun her odds of 12/113.00 from a rating of 73.

The daughter of Coulsty beat five rivals to land her maiden at this venue on the Turf in May, claiming a length-and-a-quarter victory over Justice Twice, who had previously performed with credit in the Brocklesby Stakes on debut before finishing second twice in maiden company, including behind Society Kiss when ahead of now 90-rated Sayidah Hard Spun.

Subsequent Queen Mary Stakes sixth Shine On Me, who went on to be narrowly denied at Listed level in Deauville before finishing third in Group Three company, achieving a rating of 96, was in third that day, boosting the form.

Guernsey Lady had previously finished a two-and-three-quarter-length third to now 102-rated Havana Hurricane, a subsequent Listed winner who has finished third and fourth, respectively, in two Group Two contests in recent months.

There's plenty of substance to Guernsey Lady's form, and, although she hasn't been seen to best effect in her latest starts, she drops in class here as she makes her all-weather debut. Her dam, Grandee Daisy, was a dual winner on the all-weather, and a half-sister to Pimento and White Bullet, both winners on an all-weather surface, too.

Should she enjoy this new challenge, Guernsey Lady can put in a bold bid, capable of making the frame and holding each-way claims in this 6f sprint.

Recommended Bet Back Guernsey Lady E/W in 14:45 Lingfield SBK 12/1

Five-year-old gelding Nibras Rainbow is seeking a fourth success in this 7f handicap, and could be able to make the frame under Gary Carroll for Gavin Cromwell.

A son of U S Navy Flag, Nibras Rainbow is on a mark of 45, the same mark as he was on when second at Bellewstown in August and 8lb lower than when previously successful at Killarney last year. He beat Shoot To Kill to his latest victory, a gelding who is now rated 10lb higher and has won four times since.

That win came in softer conditions, and this easier surface should suit Nibras Rainbow, who is seeking his first success for his current yard.

From a workable mark, Nibras Rainbow can pose a threat and could be able to add to his career successes at odds of 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet Back Nibras Rainbow E/W in 14:50 Listowel SBK 7/1

Nine-year-old gelding Facethepuckout has caught the eye on a number of occasions recently, and should prove worth keeping the faith in for Michael O'Callaghan.

The son of Excelebration impressed at Punchestown last week, running on strongly from the rear of the field to finish fourth at odds of 16/117.00 under champion jockey Colin Keane, who retains the ride and partnered him to his previous success at Limerick in June. He's now 2lb below his last winning mark and has previous course-and-distance form in his favour having won here previously.

In current form, Facethepuckout is worth keeping onside and should cope well with the softer conditions on track.

Recommended Bet Back Facethepuckout E/W in 15:20 Listowel SBK 13/2

Simon Dow-trained Majestic Wave has struggled for form since a promising debut effort for the yard in February, when fourth to So Darn Hot when rated 89 in a 6f handicap here, and now runs from a 15lb lower rating over an extra two furlongs.

Gelded during the summer, the three-year-old, who had shown potential as a juvenile last season, showed form with a subsequent Breeders' Cup winner in Magnum Force, has seen his mark slip in recent months, and should be capable of putting in a more competitive performance from this lower rating.

Ridden more prominently at Kempton when last seen, Majestic Wave had struggled to become involved in a number of recent runs when at the rear of the field. These tactics allowed him to fare somewhat better, although further improvement is required, and, in only his second start over a mile from a 3lb lower rating, the son of Sergei Prokofiev could finally be able to return to some form.

It's too early to give up on the gelding, who appears from a workable mark under Tyler Heard in this field, and he could reward the faith at a price of 30/131.00.

Recommended Bet Back Majestic Wave E/W in 16:15 Lingfield SBK 30/1

Jessica Harrington-trained gelding Echo Of Faith impressed to win his maiden at Roscommon when last seen, sticking to the task well over the extended 7f trip and appearing to have plenty left at the line. He beat three Book 1 yearlings that day, having previously featured in maidens won by subsequent Norfolk Stakes winner Charles Darwin, now rated 110, and useful prospect Gavoo.

A number of winners have emerged from those two juvenile contests, including Summer Is Tomorrow who was behind Echo Of Faith at this venue in June and is now rated 98 following two successes.

The son of Lucky Vega is a promising horse, capable of showing further improvement in his fourth start in this contest. He'll need to prove himself in the easier ground but is out of Oh Grace, a maiden winner who finished second twice in testing conditions and also produced Caravaggio filly Sakti, a Listed winner who placed in a soft ground Curragh Group Three.

This bodes well for Echo Of Faith's capabilities in more testing ground, and shows there's class in the form. He can take another step forward and build on his maiden success in the hands of Shane Foley.

Recommended Bet Back Echo Of Faith in 16:20 Listowel SBK 4/1

Three-year-old filly Kiss Me My Love is on a comeback trail having failed to win since her third career start last year when justifying 2/13.00 favouritism in a Carlisle maiden over 6f.

Formerly trained by Charlie Johnston, she was able to shape with promise following her sole success, performing with credit on occasions, particularly in her final start for her previous yard when denied only a neck by Thunderous Love, now rated 13lb higher, in a Nottingham handicap in June.

Now 4lb lower than when finishing as runner-up that day, the daughter of Invincible Spirit is on a workable mark from which she can make the frame on a going day. She must fare better than in recent efforts, but has been far from disgraced on the all-weather in her latest two runs and shouldn't be completely discounted under Joanna Mason.

At odds of 16/117.00, Kiss My Me Love holds each-way claims if she can return to some form and is far from a forlorn hope.

Recommended Bet Back Kiss Me My Love E/W in 16:38 Beverley SBK 16/1

Michael Attwater-trained Jackson Street is now 6lb below his last winning mark when successful for Dylan Cunha at Newcastle last December, and, although he is yet to win for his current connections, he has put in a couple of excellent efforts at big prices, defying odds of 40/141.00 twice to place in handicaps at this venue, both on the all-weather and Turf.

The four-year-old appears ready to strike once again, dropped 2lb for his latest effort over a mile here in which he was much too keen early on, struggling to settle after an unfavourable break from the stalls, eventually positioned towards the wide outside at the rear, making some late headway in a performance that can be upgraded.

It was a similar story in his penultimate outing at Chelmsford, too, when forced wide having been drawn widest of all, making late gains but unable to seriously threaten for the major honours.

Whilst Jackson Street has been unable to return to the winners' enclosure since his maiden success, he has caught the eye on a number of occasions with his creditable efforts and makes appeal from a handy rating. He'll need to break well from an inside draw, but shouldn't be left on the wing, likely to be able to conserve energy if able to settle, which should hold him in good stead late on.

Recommended Bet Back Jackson Street in 17:15 Lingfield SBK 10/3

Four-year-old gelding Tryfan hasn't been able to make any impression in his latest two starts, but the return to the Tapeta could spark some improvement from the Harry Charlton-trained contender, who is on a workable mark of 80 from which he can strike if on a going day.

The son of Nathaniel shaped as a promising stayer last term, winning over an extended mile-and-a-half at Newcastle before putting in another good performance over the same course-and-distance when narrowly denied by Baltic, with subsequent winner Thundering in third.

Having switched yards from Brian Ellison since, as well as undergoing a gelding operation, Tryfan has struggled for consistency but has shown to retain ability with a success at Salisbury followed by a length defeat on his return to the north-eastern all-weather track in his first try over two miles.

Now 6lb above his last winning mark, but only 1lb higher than his runner-up finish in June, with Hector Crouch returning in the saddle, this could be the time for Tryfan to strike and put his latest efforts behind him.

Both of his previous two runs are worth putting a line through considering the manner of those defeats, and he's much better than he has been able to display on those occasions.