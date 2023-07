Albany third Soprano one of the form picks

Strong renewal of Falmouth and not without a chance

Leading chance for Adelaide in Grand Prix de Paris

No. 6 (7) Westerton (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 92

He did it really well from the front for me at Sandown last time, but hopefully not too well as the handicapper put him up 9lb for it. But it was one of those valuable maidens, so well worth winning, and his revised mark of 92 could well see him remain competitive given the style of the Sandown win.

No. 2 (1) Soprano (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Non Runner

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Star Of Mystery looked very good here last time and is probably the one to beat, but Soprano brings Group form to the table after a strong-finishing third from off the pace in the Albany and there is little to choose between the pair form-wise. In fact, you can mark up Soprano's Ascot run a touch, and the runner-up Matrika did the form no harm when winning her Group 2 last time.

No. 8 (3) Never Ending Story (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

This looks a very strong renewal of the Falmouth, with Via Sistina the one to beat after what she did over 1m2f in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh. She is the form stand-out going into the race. The step back down to 1m shouldn't be a big deal for her, but some of the opposition may be, with Remarquee the obvious, big eye-catcher when second in the Coronation Stakes.

But Never Ending Story certainly has her chance on her French Oaks second and she was clearly not at her best behind Via Sistina last time. Maybe a mile on this track, chasing a solid pace, will suit her better.

No. 2 (2) Capulet (Usa) EXC 2.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Capulet is by Justify out of a mare who won her Group 2 over 1m1f, and finished second in a Nassau, so 7f looks a good starting point for him. He goes well, as you'd expect of a juvenile we are bringing over, but there are a couple in here with decent form and of course you don't know what the other newcomers are capable of.

19:52 Longchamp - Adelaide River

No. 4 (2) Adelaide River (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Hopefully, no travel issues as I am then off to France to ride in the Grand Prix de Paris. The Oaks winner Soul Sister could be the one to beat getting the sex allowance, but maybe Feed The Flame and my mount will have something to say about that.

And, actually, I thought First Minister was pretty impressive when winning his Group 3 here last time; I could see him running a big race.

A Group 1-placed 2yo, we didn't feel we had seen the best of Adelaide River in his first two starts this season, but he clearly came forward a good deal when second to Auguste Rodin in the Irish Derby. I see no reason why that run would have flattered him, for all White Birch and Sprewell underperformed, and he obviously has a leading chance here. It's a tough race to call, though.

