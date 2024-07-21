Ryan Moore: Camille Pissarro should give good account of himself

Ryan Moore has five rides at the Curragh on Sunday

Camille Pissarro should go well

Ballet Slippers could be tough to beat

Jackie Oh is the form horse

We had six in here at the start of the week, and we run two. I ride Ballet Slippers, who is a very nice filly and bred for the job too, being by Dubawi out of Magical, and that is one of the best pedigrees around. She's a good prospect but you can say pretty much the same for Whirl too, a Wootton Basset filly from a great family, as well. Hopefully, both will go well here, though Red Letter sets a pretty high standard to aim at and could be tough to beat.

He ran a bit better than his finishing position suggests in the Coventry and, although that form has taken a few knocks since, we think the Wootton Bassett colt remains a very smart prospect. He is among the form horses in here on his Marble Hill second and he should give a good account of himself.

This looks an open race but Mountain Bear probably has as good a chance as any. Runner-up in the Juvenile Turf at the Breeders' Cup last year, he returned to that level of form in the Jersey last time and he has leading claims at his best.

We haven't seen Jackie Oh since the autumn, but I think it has always been pretty much the plan to start her off in late summer with a back-end campaign in mind once again. Certainly, she is the form horse here on her Group 1 efforts, though she'll improve for the run, as you'd expect.

This looks a good spot for him, even if he was a little below par when we saw him last month. He looks to be the standard-setter on his earlier Chester run, and hopefully the cheekpieces will help.