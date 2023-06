Seven views on seven day one races

Tony Ccalvin aims to get started with some Cash

No. 3 (9) Cash (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 20 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin says: "Cash went down by only ¾ length to Chindit here first time up and I love the way he travelled into the race and took the lead 2f out in the Brigadier Gerard, before dropping away.

"A more patient ride could pay big dividends and he will take any rain that comes his way between now and 2.30pm on Tuesday. We could face a last-minute decision on whether he runs (connections probably won't risk him on fast ground), but it will be money back if they pull him out, so no damage done."

No. 17 (6) River Tiber (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: "He was clearly very impressive when winning on his debut by 10 lengths on soft ground at Navan and I was again very taken with him when scoring under a 3lb penalty at Naas last time.

"Clearly, the manner in which he finished off his race over 5f would have given you plenty of encouragement that this extra furlong will bring out a lot of improvement in him. In fact, I think he would probably get 7f already."

No. 9 (16) Twilight Calls SBK 16/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: "Twilight Calls has underperformed in both starts this term, but maybe the testing ground was against him first time up in the Palace House and he was not ideally drawn at Haydock last time. If he is back in the same form as when second to Nature Strip in this race last season then of course he has an outside each way chance, but he needs to step up a good deal on what we have seen of him this term."

No. 8 (8) Paddington SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: "The manner in which he has gone from handicap to Listed to Classic success this season speaks for itself and he was dominant and powerful through the line at the Curragh. He will need to step up again to win this, but you have to love his progression and he is another who comes into this race in a very good place at home. His draw in eight is possibly not ideal but we can't change that."

No. 5 (15) Bring On The Night SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 97

Kevin Blake: "In a race where quite a few can be ruled out and others aren't certain to relish the extreme test that this presents, Bring On The Night may well be a better value proposition at his relatively short price than many are likely to appreciate.

"He looks to have an excellent chance and might well prove to be very difficult to beat."

No. 12 (13) Poker Face (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Timeform's Adam Houghton: "Unbeaten in three starts as a three-year-old, Poker Face has taken his form up another notch this season despite being unable to add to his tally in two starts in pattern company.

"He ran another solid race when finishing fourth in the Huxley Stakes at Chester last time, travelling smoothly at the head of affairs and only weakening late on to pass the post two and a half lengths behind the winner. He is back down in grade today and could be worth another chance to get off the mark for the campaign, with further progress not out of the question granted a strongly-run race at this trip."

No. 14 (12) Ruling Dynasty SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 97

Mark Milligan: "It could be that Ruling Dynasty is a little too inexperienced for a race this competitive on just his fourth start, but he could easily be the most talented in this line-up and I expect him to be plying his trade in Group races before the season is out.

"He's done nothing wrong in novice contests on his last two starts and a mark of 97 could well underestimate him."