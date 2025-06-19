Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Song to call the tune on day three

Timeform Superboost

The first race of the day on Thursday at Royal Ascot is the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes and Charles Darwin heads the market for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

A winner on his last two starts, the hot favourite looks to have plenty going for him in the opener, with his yard in flying form so far this week.

The good news is that Betfair have super-boosted his price to win the race from 8/111.73 to 1/12.00. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet

Back Charles Darwin to win the 14:30 Royal Ascot

SBK1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Royal Ascot Day 3. Watch Now!

Royal Ascot - 14:30 - Back Sandal's Song

Charles Darwin might just be in a league of his own in the opening Norfolk Stakes on day three of Royal Ascot but I think he could face more of a challenge than the market suggests from Sandal's Song.

He made his debut at Gulfstream last month and didn't have a good start as he seemed to go up slightly just as the stalls opened which meant he was last out of them. He was shaken along to recover and gradually did so to track the leaders leaving the back straight. His momentum was checked a little on the bend as he had to wait for room but once moving three wide to get a clear run, he quickened well and always looked to have the race in control in the home straight, beating previous winner Squire by 1½ lengths with a gap back to the rest.

Given what happened at the start and that the race didn't go completely smoothly for him after that either, I thought this was a smart performance from Sandal's Song and one that showed versatility. I'm hopeful that he will break better in this race and I think this track could suit him ideally given how well he finished off that race and that he maybe isn't ideally suited by going around a bend.

There is the concern that he could repeat the trick in the stalls but I think he has more ability than his price would suggest and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Sandal's Song in the 14:30 at Royal Ascot 1pt e/w

SBK10/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 181.50pts

Returned: 310.97pts

P/L: +129.47pts

