Royal Ascot Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Song to call the tune on day three
Our resident tipster has analysed day three of Royal Ascot and has a sole selection at a double-figure price...
-
Smart display on debut
-
Can improve with quicker break
-
Sandal's Song is overpriced at Royal Ascot
-
Gamble responsibly with Betfair during Royal Ascot 2025
Timeform Superboost
The first race of the day on Thursday at Royal Ascot is the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes and Charles Darwin heads the market for trainer Aidan O'Brien.
A winner on his last two starts, the hot favourite looks to have plenty going for him in the opener, with his yard in flying form so far this week.
The good news is that Betfair have super-boosted his price to win the race from 8/111.73 to 1/12.00. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
Please Note. This superboost is promoted by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.
Racing... Only Bettor. Royal Ascot Day 3. Watch Now!
Royal Ascot - 14:30 - Back Sandal's Song
Charles Darwin might just be in a league of his own in the opening Norfolk Stakes on day three of Royal Ascot but I think he could face more of a challenge than the market suggests from Sandal's Song.
He made his debut at Gulfstream last month and didn't have a good start as he seemed to go up slightly just as the stalls opened which meant he was last out of them. He was shaken along to recover and gradually did so to track the leaders leaving the back straight. His momentum was checked a little on the bend as he had to wait for room but once moving three wide to get a clear run, he quickened well and always looked to have the race in control in the home straight, beating previous winner Squire by 1½ lengths with a gap back to the rest.
Given what happened at the start and that the race didn't go completely smoothly for him after that either, I thought this was a smart performance from Sandal's Song and one that showed versatility. I'm hopeful that he will break better in this race and I think this track could suit him ideally given how well he finished off that race and that he maybe isn't ideally suited by going around a bend.
There is the concern that he could repeat the trick in the stalls but I think he has more ability than his price would suggest and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Royal Ascot tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 181.50pts
Returned: 310.97pts
P/L: +129.47pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ayr up to 10/1
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap