Royal Ascot Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 Fahey juvenile on Day Three

Our resident tipster has analysed day three of Royal Ascot and has a sole selection at a double-figure price.

  • Suited by drop back to five furlongs last time

  • Should appreciate tracking a strong pace

  • Loom is overpriced at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot - 14:30 - Back Loom

There's likely to be a strong pace in the Norfolk and that could set the race up for one of those tracking the pace to close late.

I'm hoping that horse will be Loom who won with plenty in hand at Ripon last time. Having raced too keenly and not seen out the trip on debut over six furlongs at York, he won with plenty in hand back down in trip. He wasn't too quickly away and raced a bit keenly in behind horses through the first two furlongs. Once getting a gap two furlongs out, he challenged Artagnan and they soon pulled clear of the rest with Loom getting on top late on despite still looking green.

The manner in which he went through the race suggests that a strong pace today will be ideal for him as that can help him settle better early on and that scenario can make it easier for him to close late. He looked a bit gawky under pressure at Ripon so there could be mental progression to come from that experience too.

Loom does have to step up on what he's achieved so far to challenge Whistlejacket but I think he could be capable of doing that under these circumstances and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Loom in the 14:30 at Royal Ascot 0.5pt e/w

SBK14/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 136.00pts

Returned: 92.30pts

P/L: -43.70pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

