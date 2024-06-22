Royal Ascots Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 French raider on Day Five
Our resident tipster has analysed the final day of Royal Ascot and has two selections at big prices...
-
Poorly positioned last time
-
Hoping they return to previous tactics
-
Goliath is overpriced at Royal Ascot
-
-
Royal Ascot - 14:30 - Back Brian
Brian (Ire)
- J: Liam Keniry
- T: Sylvester Kirk
- F:
Brian has yet to get off the mark in two starts but he's shown promise on both occasions and I think he could run well at a big price in the Chesham.
He made his debut over six furlongs at Windsor and was a bit slowly away. He was in a share of last at halfway and was bumped along just over two furlongs out to make headway but his path was blocked on the near rail. He only got a clear run very late on and flew home to finish fourth.
On his second start at Chelmsford, he was far quicker away and led early on before tucking in behind Adelaide Bay on the rail. Once turning into the home straight, his jockey seemed indecisive as to whether he wanted to go inside or outside the leader before switching inside and making his effort. He still looked green under pressure and couldn't quite hold off the late challenge of Cool Hoof Luke, who finished fourth in the Coventry earlier this week.
In both starts, Brian has looked better than the bare result and I think he could improve for the step up to seven furlongs and for those experiences as he still looked green last time. It might be that he isn't quite up to this level but I think he has the potential to run well at a big price and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.
Royal Ascot - 15:05 - Back Goliath
I think it could prove beneficial to race handily in the Hardwicke and I'm hoping they revert to such tactics with Goliath who hasn't been helped by more patient tactics in both defeats this season.
On his first start of the season at Longchamp, he tracked the leader on the rail at a steady pace but was stuck in behind and couldn't get a run for over a furlong once entering the home straight. He finally got out but couldn't catch Galashiels and his rider wasn't hard on him late on.
Next time over the same C&D, he seemed to have no other option but to lead in a very slowly run race and while his rivals moved up to challenge early in the home straight, Goliath soon had them beaten once asked to quicken and was a very comfortable winner.
On his latest start in a Group 2 at Chantilly, he raced keenly early on and rather than let him go to the front, he was wrestled to the back of the field in a steadily run race. While he made some headway on the outside in the home straight, he could never seriously challenge from that position and finished fourth.
It seems clear that Goliath is far better off when ridden handily and in a race that doesn't have too much early speed, I'm hoping they go back to those tactics today as otherwise he could end up being very keen under restraint going down the hill in the early stages. He clearly has plenty of ability and while there is the doubt that he could end up unfavourably positioned again, I think he's overpriced and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 139.00pts
Returned: 92.30pts
P/L: -46.70pts
