Five doubles for day two at Royal Ascot

Tony Calvin's double

It's obviously a big-field competitive handicap but I'll be very disappointed if Adelaise is out of the frame in the 15:05 and I think she has excellent chances of winning after a luckless run last time. She is currently 10/1 with the Sportsbook in a race paying five places.

I like both of my fancies each-way in the Hunt Cup, Perotto and Intellogent, but the former is probably just the more solid of the pair and he is available at 13/2, six places.

I would recommend Adelaise and Perotto in an each-way double, and I have had the bet myself.

Kevin Blake's double

She races off 1lb higher here than when an unlucky third in the Emerald Mile at the Curragh last month and looks particularly well handicapped. This course and distance should suit her well and a big effort should be forthcoming. higher here and looks particularly well handicapped. This course and distance should suit her well and a big effort should be forthcoming.

The four-year-old is still relatively unexposed having had just seven runs and is even more unexposed over this trip. He has only had two runs over the trip, winning a Group 2 at Saint-Cloud and finishing a close third to Bay Bridge in the British Champions Stakes off the back of a break.

Dave Ord's double

She was back to form in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom last time and Prosperous Voyage will make a bold bid to follow up. Winner of the Falmouth last season, she looked on the way back to that sort of level when overcoming a pace bias to beat Random Harvest earlier in the month and sets a clear form standard.

He hasn't been missed in the ante-post market but Perotto has an awful lot in his favour in the Royal Hunt Cup. Winner of the Britannia for Marcus Tregoning in 2021, he's now three pounds lower and shaped with plenty of promise on his first start for Roger Varian in the Victoria Cup last month. The return to a mile will suit and he has a big chance.

Mark Milligan's double

A fascinating renewal of the Prince Of Wales's Stakes, with Charlie Appleby's Adayar fancied to come out on top. He looked at least as good as ever on his comeback and has proven form at the track.





Gregory was an impressive winner of a listed race at Goodwood last time, retaining his unbeaten record on just his second outing. The son of Golden Horn looks an outstanding prospect and can cement his St Leger claims by taking the Queen's Vase.

A winner of a Group 3 contest at Ascot last summer, Jumbly has the potential to be one of the top 4yo fillies at one mile this season and has every chance of landing this Group 2 contest after an excellent runner-up in the same grade on her seasonal reappearance, especially if there's a slight easing in the ground.

There's just 2lb separating the front five in the betting for the Prince Of Wales' Stakes but preference is for the top-rated of the quintet, Luxembourg, who is a multiple Group 1 winner, is at his best around 1m2f on Good ground, and has the beating of Bay Bridge on last month's Tattersall's Gold Cup win.

