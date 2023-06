Betfair will give a £10 free bet for every £10 staked on racing multiples

We bring five options for each day of Royal Ascot

Bets come from Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake, SportingLife and more...

Betfair are giving all customers Bet £10 Get £10 on racing multiple bets every day of Royal Ascot so we have assembled some of our finest to deliver a daily double from day one to five of the biggest flat meeting of them all.

Every day we have bets from Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake, Mark Milligan, Mike Norman and special guest Dave Ord of SportingLife and at prices from 7/17.80 triple figure odds.

Read on to see which horses our team are tipping in their doubles for Thursday at Royal Ascot...

Tony Calvin's double



I like the improving Torito stepping up in class in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at 17:35 and I am happy to stick him in an each-way double with Coltrane in the Gold Cup at 16:20.



I haven't actually tipped Coltrane in my column but I think he is the rock-solid place angle in the race, so he is a perfect betting each-way accompaniment to Torito.

Back Tony Calvin's Day 3 Double @ 22/123.00 Bet now

Dave Ord of SportingLife.com

Such was the impression he made when winning a handicap at the Derby meeting, Torito can take the step up to pattern company in his stride. Having only the fourth start of his career, he tanked through the Epsom contest and stormed clear to win with any amount in hand from a mark of 95. More's needed here but the son of Kingman is a very exciting prospect.

He's gone like a well handicapped horse through the Lincoln and Victoria Cup this season and in the hope things falls right for him this time, Baradar is fancied to win the Buckingham Palace. A strong-travelling third at Doncaster, he met with trouble in running on his latest start here and finished well and with petrol in the tank to take sixth. There's a big pot in him and it might well be this one.

Back Dave Ord's Double on Day 3 @ 70/171.00 Bet now

Kevin Blake's double

A big, powerful colt, he seems sure to improve and make up into a proper stakes horse. The firmer ground he is likely to meet in this race will suit him and he looks to have a stronger chance than his current odds imply.

Very well-bred being a half-brother to two Group 1 winners in Hong Kong and he very much has the scope to keep improving over this longer trip. All being well he will hit the gates well and roll forward into a prominent position at the very least, potentially making the running himself. He should be involved in the finish.

Back Kevin Blake's Day 3 Double @ 170/1 Bet now

Mark Milligan's double



Al Asifah has looked something out of the ordinary on her first 2 starts and is fancied to remain unbeaten as she steps up in class for the Ribblesdale. The way she's brushed aside lesser opposition in both races to date suggests she shouldn't be in any way fazed by the rise in grade.



Last year's St Leger winner shaped well on his recent comeback at York and looks to me as though he'll be suited by racing over an extreme trip for the first time in the Ascot Gold Cup. I'm not paying too much attention to his defeat over 2m here at the back-end of last season as he just simply didn't run his race and is much better than he showed that day.

Back Mark Milligan's Day 3 Double @ 6/16.80 Bet now

Mike Norman's double



I really like the chances of Valiant King stepping up in trip to 1m4f for the first time. Like most of these he's a very progressive 3yo with some solid handicap form in the book, and on the back of a very easy win last time I think he'll be hard to knock out of the frame with the Sportsbook paying 5 places.





Tony Calvin is very strong on Docklands in his Thursday tipping column and I agree entirely with our top tipster. We're only getting four places here in a 30-strong field, which is probbly the reason why TC ducked him for this column, but I'm happy to jump on this hugely progressive 3yo, who travels strongly in his races and has winning course and distance form.