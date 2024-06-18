Royal Ascot & Euro 2024 Tips: A 10/1 Racing and Football double for Tuesday

2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speach can claim more Group 1 glory

Record-breaker Ronaldo fancied to add more goals to his tally

Mike fancies a near 10/1 11.00 racing & football double on Tuesday

Bet safely at Royal Ascot - read more here

Head over to the Euro 2024 HUB for the best tips and previews everyday

Day One Royal Ascot 2024 Superboost

2024 Royal Ascot is finally here! And with Betfair we have some great value on offer for the opening day on Tuesday!



Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has a great chance on Henry Longfellow in the St James's Palace Stakes at 16:25 today, and if you fancy the horse to run well you can back it at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 1/41.25 to finish in the top four today.

Recommended Bet Back Henry Longfellow To Finish In The Top 4 In The 16:25 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Royal Ascot - 16:25

English 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech is a warm order to win Tuesday's Group 1 St James' Palace Stakes, but his favourite tag is more than justified on the evidence of his four-race career to date.

Three all-weather wins at Kempton, with the hallmark of his victories being an impressive turn of foot, stamped him out as highly promising 3yo, but un-raced on turf he went to Newmarket as a relative outsider to win the first Classic of the season at Newmarket. However, with subsequent Derby winner City Of Troy disappointing, Notable Speech again showed a smart turn of foot to quicken clear towards the line.

The form of that win has already been franked thanks to the re-opposing Rosallion's Irish 2,000 Guineas win, and with likely further improvement to come, Charlie Appleby's star colt can go a long way to cementing his place as the top 3yo miler in the country with another victory here.

Portugal v Czech Republic - 20:00

Love him or hate him - not personally, obviously - it's impossible to disagree that at the ripe old age of 39, Cristiano Ronaldo is still Portugal's main man. And that's saying something in a squad drooling with world class talent.

The most capped male footballer of all time, Ronaldo will begin his Group F campaign against Czech Republic on the back of another successful season at club level. CR7's 35 goals for Al Nassr created a new record for number of goals scored in a single Saudi Pro League season, and he also became the first footballer in history to finish top goalcorer in four different leagues.

As top goalscorers during Euro 2024 qualifying, Portugal are just 4/91.44 to beat Czech Republic on Tuesday night, and with Ronaldo's confidence sky high following a brace against Rep of Ireland last week, the European Championship's highest ever goalscorer is worth chancing to score at least two more goals as he commences his record-breaking sixth Euro finals tournament.

Recommended Bet Back Notable Speech to win 16:25 RA & Ronaldo 2+ Goals in Portugal v Czech Republic SBK 10/1

Now read more Royal Ascot tips and previews here.