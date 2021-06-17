Royal Ascot Day 4 Cheat Sheet: Bets from our writers to go through the card

Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot: Looking for another high profile winner



He says: "I obviously wasn't on board this beautifully-bred filly - she is by Dubawi out of our three-time Group 1 winner Alice Springs - but I thought she looked very professional when making all at Navan. The second had shaped well when just touched off at Naas, and the third had shown decent form, too."

"It will be different conditions here and a much steeper test obviously, but she looks a very promising filly and I am really looking forward to riding her."

He says: " Tasman Bay simply does not have the turn of foot that Alenquer showed when winning the Sandown Derby trial from Adayar and Yibir.. And Title showed he has extra gears when beating his better-fancied market rival Sea Karats at Yarmouth."

Kevin Blake's trio of selections: Novemba can win at a price

He says: "The Coronation Stakes (16:20) brings together most of the best three-year-old fillies in Europe over a mile, but the fact the betting is so open illustrates that we have yet to find a clear leader in the division...and I have decided to take a flyer on German raider Novemba."

"The daughter of Gleneagles had looked just a useful filly until absolutely bolting up by seven-and-a-half lengths in the German 1000 Guineas at Dusseldorf on her latest outing. When one looks through the form of the fillies she left for dead, they are far from back numbers, and the style in which she did it was taking."

"An alternative? Well, Joseph O'Brien sounds a very positive note about Pretty Gorgeous."

"She is one that will very much appreciate the rain that is due to arrive and I'd be hopeful that she will improve enough to be very competitive."

No. 10 (5) Pretty Gorgeous (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Joseph O'Brien: A little luck due for My Generation

"My Generation has always worked like a smart filly and she looked a very exciting prospect when breaking her maiden in a Listed race at Dundalk by five lengths in March. She hasn't had much luck in her two starts in Group company at Leopardstown since, getting badly hampered on the first occasion and getting caught in a poor position last time. This stiff, well-run mile will really suit her and ideally it won't rain too much for her. I could see her running well for sure."

Ryan Moore: Step up in trip to suit Tritonic

"He is a good horse on his day. He chased home Subjectivist at Hamilton last season and he finished a fair second for me at Yarmouth off this mark last September. He isn't obviously well handicapped but he shaped okay over 1m2f at Chelmsford last time, the step back up in trip will suit, he handles any ground and he ran a great race when second at this meeting last year. He has a solid chance."

Tony Calvin: Shalaa Asker has been missed by the market

"Shalaa Asker hasn't shone in his two starts since but he has been gelded since we last saw him over 6f at Newmarket (he is best at 5f) and that could be the key to him returning to form. The trainer's Wobwobwob took off after losing his crown jewels, so hopefully he does the same. He is a massive price for a well handicapped horse."