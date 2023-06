Four Extra Place Specials on Saturday

Stats to throw up an each-way winner?

Jubilee Day at Ascot and a win and place pair to back

Saturday going: GOOD TO FIRM (GoingStick: Straight 7.8, Round 7.1, Stands side 7.9, Centre 7.8, Farside 7.7) (Watered) (Partly cloudy)

14:30 Royal Ascot: Pearls And Rubies 2/12.94 into 15/82.84, Matnookh 16/117.00 into 12/113.00, Carolina Reaper 28/129.00 into 18/119.00.

15:05 Royal Ascot: Holloway Boy 10/111.00 into 17/29.40, Quar Shamar 14/115.00 into 11/112.00, Wellington 5.59/2 out to 6.511/2.

15:40 Royal Ascot:

Cannonball 50/151.00 into 25/126.00.

16:20 Royal Ascot: Pyledriver 7/17.80 into 5/15.80.

17:00 Royal Ascot: Bielsa 20/121.00 into 14/115.00, Juan Les Pins 20/121.00 into 14/115.00, Mr Wagyu 20/121.00 into 14/115.00, Spangled Mac 33/134.00 into 20/121.00.

17:35 Royal Ascot: Cuban Dawn 20/121.00 into 12/113.00, Local Dynasty 20/121.00 into 16/117.00.

18:10 Royal Ascot: Goshen 18/119.00 into 14/115.00, The Grand Visir 20/121.00 into 16/117.00.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

15:40 Royal Ascot: Artorius 4.57/2 out to 5.59/2.

17:35 Royal Ascot: Canute 4.03/1 out to 4.57/2.

18:10 Royal Ascot: Falcon Eight 6.511/2 out to 8.07/1.

Saturday's final round of Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook include four races with the 15:05 Royal Ascot Jersey Stakes, 15:40 Royal Ascot Queen Elizabeth Golden Jubilee, 17:00 Royal Ascot Wokingham Stakes, and the 17:35 Royal Ascot Golden Gates Handicap.

Starting with the 15:05 Jersey, and a field of 15 runners with four places.

The top of the market is another Frankie Dettori v Ryan Moore battle with Covey 2/12.94 and The Antarctic 9/25.30. For the each-way angle, Mysterious Night was a drifter early on Saturday morning from 9/19.80 out to 14/115.00.

The top three in the betting are drawn in double figures.

Saturday's big Group 1 is the 15:40 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes 6f with 16 runners and four places as an Extra Place Special.

Highfield Princess 6/16.80 into 5/15.80 will be looking to go one better from Tuesday and her second in the King's Stand, while Sacred for William Haggas is a 7/17.80 chance.

Artorious is drawn in eight and Highfield Princess in 16.

The big handicap of the day is the 17:00 Royal Ascot Wokingham Stakes 6f and 28 runners with a whopping six places as the Extra Place Special.

Each-way players have zoned in on Spangled Mac from 33/134.00 into 20/121.00 and the ever popular Mr Wagyu.

Saturday's final Extra Place Special is the 17:35 Royal Ascot Golden Gates Handicap 1m2f with 17 runners and five places on the Sportsbook.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:40 Royal Ascot: Rohaan has won here four times (67%).

16:20 Royal Ascot: Pyledriver has won here twice (67%).

17:00 Royal Ascot: Tis Marvellous 50/151.00 has won here three times (30%), Fresh 18/119.00 has won here three times (27%).

18:10 Royal Ascot: Stratum 11/43.70 has won here twice (67%).

Form Watch

James Fanshawe is 8-34 at 24% and a level stakes return of +8.08 of late, and his Fresh 18/119.00 is an each-way contender in the 17:00 Wokingham today, and the Skeleton man with Danny Tudhope have a 2-8 record at Ascot win 25% and placed 50%.

No. 9 (4) Fresh SBK 18/1 EXC 27 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 101

Rookie handler George Boughey had some high hopes heading into the meeting, but he's without a winner from his 14 runners going into Saturday, although four have placed with two thirds, a fourth and a fifth. He's still operating at 15-32 at 16% and does record a profit of +21.0.

Boughey has Spangled Mac 20/121.00 in the 17:00 Wokingham and is the trainer's only runner today.

Archie Watson has had two winners and a second from his 12 runners this week, and Lightning Leo 14/115.00 is his runner in the opening 14:30 Chesham Stakes.

He also is triple-handed in the 17:00 Wokingham with Saint Lawrence 18/119.00 into 12/113.00, Albasheer 50/151.00 into 40/141.00, and Tabdeed 25/126.00 out to 50/151.00.

Hollie Doyle has been on Bradsell and Rhythm N Hooves this week for the trainer, and she's on Saint Lawrence and Lightning Leo.

Watson and Doyle at Ascot have a 26% placed record at Ascot together.

Race of the day

Group 1 action again for the highlight 15:40 Royal Ascot Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and Artorius lost his place as market leader this morning from 4/14.80 out to 11/26.40.

He finished third in the race 12 months ago and is the big hope for Australia today.

No. 2 (8) Artorius (Aus) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Anthony & Sam Freedman, Australia

Jockey: James McDonald

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

It's great to see Highfield Princess back for another go after her second in the King's Stand on Tuesday, and she's doing it Aussie style too, as back in the day our antipodean friends would regularly field both sprinters on the Tuesday and Saturday.

She was drawn in 10 four days ago, and is in 16 today.

No. 14 (16) Highfield Princess (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Wellington adds to the international feel and he's top level in Hong Kong at his best, but his best hasn't been in 2023 and he was a little weak in the betting this morning for trainer Richard Gibson.

Cannonball initially went out to 40/141.00 this morning, but was back into 25s.

Art Power at 20/121.00 is my idea of an each-way selection, and proven with 6f speed and stamina, he's a real up-and-at-em sprinter.

He couldn't have been more impressive in Ireland last time - winning a Group 2 by 4L in the Greenlands and travelled like a dream.

The sprinter was third in the 2021 renewal of this on the near side and he does go well at the track.

No. 3 (11) Art Power (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Big Race Verdict

It's hard to see beyond Artorious for this, and I don't mind his drift at all. I will play him win and Art Power for the place as he's a big price considering his Ascot track form.

Artorius & Highfield Princess Both To Finish In The Top 5 pays 15/82.84 on the Sportsbook.

Back Art Power EW @ 20/121.00 Bet now

Final Word

Tahiyra's victory in the Coronation yesterday was something of a throwback to see the great green and red silks of the Aga Khan (and in the old days chocolate).

As a racing lover and protector of the game's history, isn't it about time the silks were seen in the UK on a regular basis with a UK trainer - as there are so many fine young ones now.

It's about time his highness ended his boycott. I once walked past the Aga Khan at the fancy end where the carriages were many years ago - perhaps I should have told him then.

That's it for the week and I am back on Monday for less glitz and glamour.