Royal Ascot 2025: Watch the Racing...Only Bettor preview

Watch the Royal Ascot preview special show

All eight Group 1 races discussed

Read the Ultimate Guide to Royal Ascot 2025

Watch Racing...Only Bettor Royal Ascot 2025 preview

Watch the Racing...Only Bettor Royal Ascot 2025 preview show and get the best bets for the big races across the five days of top class racing.

Host Vanessa Ryle is joined by Betfair horse racing expert Kevin Blake and Timeform's Dan Barber to provide an overview of the highlight of the Flat season.

Kevin expects the prices in the Betfair markets to move a lot before the start of the Festival so watch the preview show and tune in next week for previews of each day at Royal Ascot 2025.

Tips for Royal Ascot Group 1 races and more

In this special episode, the podcast team go through the eight Group 1 races, starting with the day one Queen Anne Stakes which features Vanessa's best bet of the week.

Kevin believes Rosallion is a worthy ante-post favourite for this rematch of the Lockinge Stakes which was won by Lead Artist last month.

It's a cracking day one so the team also go in-depth on the King Charles III Stakes and the St James's Palace Stakes, in which Kevin and Dan both think the exceptional Field of Gold will be tough to beat.

Can Los Angeles be stopped in Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes? Kevin has a scoop on the race while Dan highlights Anmaat and White Birch as potential challengers. This is a betting heat, Dan says, that will put your judgement to the test.

On Thursday, it is the Gold Cup and Dan thinks that, with big names missing the race, Trawlerman will take a world of beating. Kevin says this is a wide open race and will probably side with something at a big price.

With more Group 1s spread across the remaining days, and our experts getting stuck into the other races as their "any other business," it is a show full of expert anaylsis and tips.

