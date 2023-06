Betfair will give a £10 free bet for every £10 staked on racing multiples

We bring five options for each day of Royal Ascot

Bets come from Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake, SportingLife and more...

Betfair are giving all customers Bet £10 Get £10 on racing multiple bets every day of Royal Ascot so we have assembled some of our finest to deliver a daily double from day one to five of the biggest flat meeting of them all.

Every day we have bets from Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake, Mark Milligan, Mike Norman and special guest Dave Ord of SportingLife and at prices from 12/113.00 to triple figure odds.

Read on to see which horses our team are tipping in their doubles for Friday at Royal Ascot...

Tony Calvin's double

I am tipping Lezoo win-only for the Commonwealth Cup in my Friday column but I will also be backing her each-way as well (as I have done ante-post) , so she forms the first plank of my each-way double.

I am concerned about his draw in six but Teumessias Fox is at least well positioned to try to make all and this improving individual could be very hard to catch. And, even if he is, hopefully he can at least hang on to finish in the first live.

Back Tony Calvin's Day 4 Double EW @ 71/1 Bet now

Kevin Blake's double

It was widely perceived that he raced on the favoured part of the track that day and that may well be the case, but he ultimately won easily having looked to be dossing in front for much of the final furlong.

Having more pace in front of him will very much play to his strengths here and it will be a surprise if he doesn't stamp his class on this field. In his Betfair column, Little Big Bear's jockey Ryan Moore tells us that his ride is 'the one to beat'.

I'm siding with a much bigger-priced selection in this race in the shape of the Hughie Morrison-trained Maksud.

The four-year-old came a long way in a short space of time last season, making a winning debut in April prior to running well in stakes company and shaping particularly well when second to Secret State in a valuable handicap at Glorious Goodwood.

Back Kev's Day Four Double @ 12/113.00 Bet now

Dave Ord of SportingLife.com's double

He needed his reappearance at Chester and Maksud is fancied to come forward from it and go close in this. Hughie Morrison's charge is racing in only his third handicap and is back to the mark from which he chased home subsequent Voltigeur second Secret State at Goodwood. He ran in the Hampton Court at this meeting last season and is unexposed at this trip. He can go well.

Johnny Murtagh often targets a handicap at this meeting and his daughter of Kodi Bear has a nice mid draw and will have a strong pace to aim at. If she gets the breaks she should be finishing fast and late.

She rattled home when just beaten in a very competitive Curragh handicap last time and from a two pounds higher perch Clounmacon is of interest.

Back Dave's Day 4 Double EW @ 120/1121.00 Bet now

Mark Milligan's double

Jabaara was an impressive winner on debut at Newmarket last month and connections immediately cited this race as her main target. It's also worth noting that the stable took the same novice contest with Daahyeh before she went on to Albany success in 2019.

Little Big Bear is clearly the one to beat in the Commonwealth but it would be unwise to dismiss the chances of Sakheer, who finished well ahead of him in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, whilst shaping himself as if sprinting was more his game. He should serve it up to the short-priced favourite.

Back Mark's Day 4 Double @ 40/141.00 Bet now

Mike Norman's double

Had wind and gelding ops over the winter and returned to action in fine style just three weeks ago when winning over this trip at Doncaster. Looks progressive and trainer has already been among the winners this week.

Lightly raced and open to any amount of improvment on first run on turf for powerful stable. Won two and finished runner-up in three starts on the AW but this big field and likely strong pace looks set to suit and she can reach the frame with six places offered on the Sportsbook.

Back Mike's Day 4 Double EW @ 185/1 Bet now

