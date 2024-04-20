Rachael Blackmore: Three chances at Tramore on Sunday

Lightly-raced Groovykindoflove can improve

Gua Da Large in good form and will like the ground

No. 9 Grooveykindoflove (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

Groovykindoflove finished second behind Staffordshire Knot in a maiden hurdle at Down Royal in January. She was well beaten by the winner, but he ran really well at Aintree, he finished second to Brighterdaysahead in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle.

She has been in good form at home since, she has schooled well, she is doing well. She was running for just the second time that day at Down Royal, so we hope that she can improve on that, and we're hoping for another good run.

No. 2 Gateau De Miel (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 114

Gateau De Miel was very disappointing at Down Royal the last time he ran. He ran no race at all, it just wasn't his running.

He has had a nice break since then, that was back in November, he seems to be freshened up now and in good form at home. Any drying of the ground will suit him, and I think that he will like it around Tramore. We know that he's a lot better than he was able to show the last day, and we hope that he can get back on track now.

No. 22 Whacker Clan (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 1000 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 132

Gua Du Large was travelling well at Fairyhouse the last day when he came down at the fifth last fence. We don't know how he would have done, it was too far out, but he was going well at the time, he was just starting to move up.

He seems to be none the worse for that, and he has schooled well since, so we're hoping that he will go well. He will appreciate the ground and he goes into the race in good form.

