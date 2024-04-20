Ryan Moore: Henry Adams has a good chance if getting back to Group 1 form

Four rides for Ryan at the Curragh on Sunday

Aidan O'Brien's first 2yo's of the season on show

Henry Adams has fair chance on Group 1 form

No. 4 (3) Treasure Isle (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

This is the first 2yo we have run, so this will give us a handle of sorts on where we are at with the youngsters. The ground is deep, though. He is a nice No Nay Never colt out of a Galileo mare who won over 1m, and stayed further, so you'd have thought a longer trip will suit down the line.

No. 8 (8) Whistlejacket (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

He is another No Nay Never and a brother to our top 2yo colt of 2022, Little Big Bear. I actually think he got beaten in this very race a couple of years ago before going to win so well in Group 1 company, so that shows you how even top-class horses can progress markedly from their debuts.

No. 7 (1) Master Of The Hunt (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

This is the first time I have ridden him but he has form in deep ground and his level to date is probably as good as is on offer going into the race, with perhaps the exception of the ex-French colt Follow Me.

No. 6 (2) Henry Adams (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

He will find this a very different test to the one that faced him in Dubai, on the dirt and over a much longer trip, and hopefully he will be able to show the form he displayed in Group 1 company over this 7f distance last season. If he does, then he has an obvious chance, though this is a fair race.

