Rachael Blackmore: Champ can produce a big run at Limerick

Two promising Rachael Blackmore runners at Limerick

Hoping for a big run from Lets Go Champ

Baldur's Gate should enjoy trip and conditions

No. 1 Lets Go Champ (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 131

I'm looking forward to riding Lets Go Champ in the two-mile-three-and-a-half-furlong handicap chase at Limerick on Sunday.

He ran well on his seasonal debut, his first chase, to finish third behind American Mike and Fact To File in a beginners' chase at Navan in November, and he ran well again for a long way in the beginners' chase that Embassy Gardens won over nearly three miles at Punchestown in December.

He is nine now, but he is very lightly raced for his age. He was a progressive hurdler last spring, he won his maiden hurdle at Tipperary in mid-April and he ran a big race to finish second in a competitive handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival nine days later.

He seems to enjoy jumping fences, this trip is a good one for him, and he's in really good order at home. We're hoping for a big run.

No. 2 Baldur's Gate (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Miss D. M. O'Shea, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 111

Baldur's Gate is very consistent. He has finished second in three of his last four runs, and he ran another good race last time in a qualified riders' race at Leopardstown under Alan O'Sullivan. He led from the fourth last fence there and he was only passed on the run-in, after the by-passed final fence.

That was over two miles and five-and-a-half furlongs, but he stays further than that, so the step back up in trip here should suit him. Conditions should suit him too, he goes well on soft and heavy ground, and he ran well in a novice handicap chase at Limerick over Christmas. He has been hitting the crossbar, so hopefully he can get his head in front here.

