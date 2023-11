Rioga Choice could have some good days ahead

Tough task for Stattler against Cheltenham Gold Cup winner

Popova has been going well at home

No. 2 Doonbeg Don (Ire) EXC 1.02 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

We're hoping that Doonbeg Don can improve on his Clonmel run. It was his first run over hurdles, and it was his first run since last April, so there is every chance that he can improve on it.

This is a really competitive maiden hurdle, Tullyhill was one of the best bumper horses around last season, but I hope that our horse can run his race.

No. 5 Rioga Choice (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: -

Rioga Choice is a really nice mare. She ran some good races last season, she finished a close-up third in a listed mares' novice hurdle at Punchestown in February, and she was going to finish third in the Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival when she fell at the final flight.

She's in great form at home now, she has schooled well, and were looking forward to starting her off now this season. She could have plenty of good days ahead of her.

No. 6 Stattler (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 6 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

It's great to pick up a ride for Willie in the John Durkan Chase. Stattler is a talented horse. He won the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham in 2022, and he only raced three times last season.

He was only just beaten by Minella Indo in the Savills Chase at Tramore on New Year's Day last year, and he finished second behind Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in February. He does have that ground to make up of course, and this race is all about Galopin Des Champs, but we'll be doing our best to beat him.

No. 7 Popova (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 125

Popova steps up to three miles in the Pertemps qualifier. She was a good winner at Listowel in September on good ground, where she battled really well to get the better of Space Tourist. It was a little disappointing that she couldn't confirm placings with her in Limerick on heavy ground, but I hope that she can do better here.

She's in good form at home now, and I'm looking forward to seeing how she goes here. I'm looking forward to seeing how she can go over three miles.