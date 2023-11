Four chances for Rachael Blackmore at Down Royal

Rachael looking forward to riding Envoi Allen

Foxy Girl in great order at home

No. 6 San Guido (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

I ride San Guido in the opening race at Down Royal on Saturday, the three-year-old hurdle. He has had two runs on the flat, he is going to have to do better now over hurdles, but I think that he will make up into a much better hurdler.

He seems to jump a hurdle really well at home, so hopefully he can improve for going over obstacles. I hope that he can put in a clear round and, if he can, I think that he can leave his flat form well behind.

No. 5 Foxy Girl (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 1.54 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 123

Foxy Girl runs in her first handicap here.

She's a really nice mare and she's in great order at home. She won her maiden hurdle nicely at Limerick on St Stephen's Day last year, she made all the running and she jumped well, and the runner-up from that race came out and won easily next time.

She didn't run after that until Cheltenham, where she wasn't beaten that far in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle. She was a little keen for me early on that day, but she wasn't beaten that far in the end.

She wears a hood for the first time now, and that should help her settle. She'll handle the ground, and I think that she could run well.

No. 2 Envoi Allen (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

I'm really looking forward to riding Envoi Allen in the Champion Chase.

He was great in the race last year, he stayed on well to get the better of Kemboy, with Conflated, Galvin and Beacon Edge all behind. That took his record at Down Royal to four from four.

He is probably going to have to be even better this year than he was last year if he is going to win the race again, but he proved his class again when he won the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham in March. He is just a top-class horse.

Minella Indo is also obviously top class, a Gold Cup winner, and it was great that he came back and won at Punchestown on his debut this season. It wasn't an easy decision, choosing between the two of them, I have had great days on both horses. In the end, though, I had to choose one of them.

Gerri Colombe is the young pretender coming along. This will be his first run out of novice company, and he is taking on top class chasers, but he is obviously a very exciting young chaser. Envoi Allen was beaten last time at Gowran Park, but he seems to be in great order now. It should be a great race.

No. 4 Gateau De Miel (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 1.66 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 117

Gateau De Miel ran really well in the Killarney National in May to finish second to Pont Aval.

He didn't build on that next time at Kilbeggan or last time at Listowel, but he is better than he showed there.

He stays three miles well, and he goes well on soft ground, and he goes well right-handed. The cheekpieces that he wears now for the first time should help him, and I hope that he can run well.