Five chances for Rachael Blackmore at Naas

Summerville Boy interesting dropped into a handicap

Slade Steel schooling well at home

No. 18 Slade Steel (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

I'm looking forward to riding Slade Steel in the two-mile maiden hurdle at Naas on Sunday.

He won his only point-to-point and he won his bumper at Punchestown last December on his first run for Henry, and he ran well in a bumper at the Punchestown Festival to finish third behind Ballyburn.

He's a really nice horse, he has been schooling well and doing well at home, and we're looking forward to getting him going now. Hopefully he can put up a good performance.

No. 5 Mayor's Walk (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

Mayor's Walk is a nice prospect too. She won her only point-to-point for Colin Bowe, and she was impressive in winning her maiden hurdle at the Listowel Festival in September. She quickened nicely on the run to the final flight and she won well.

She's in great order at home and I hope that she can go well.

No. 10 Mahon's Way (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Mahon's Way is another point-to-point winner, he won his only point-to-point for Denis Hogan last November, and he finished third behind Mirazur West, Ferny Hollow's brother, in a bumper at Naas in March on his only run to date under Rules.

He is a nicely-bred horse, his dam is a half-sister to Champagne Fever, a Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner, and he has been going nicely at home. He is very straightforward and he jumps well, so hopefully he can give a good account of himself here on his first run over hurdles.

No. 1 Summerville Boy (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 144

Summerville Boy is an amazing horse. He won the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in 2018, but he still has all of his enthusiasm for racing.

He finished second behind Teahupoo in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park last January, and he went to Thurles in March and won a hurdle race over almost three miles. He made all the running that day, he enjoyed himself in front, he jumped well and he stayed on well.

He stays three miles, but this is a good starting point for him into the season, over two and a half miles. This is always a competitive handicap, the Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle, but he could appreciate the drop into handicap company.

No. 6 Heart Wood (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

It will be good to see Heart Wood back on a racecourse in the beginners' chase.

Winner of a listed race over hurdles in France, he has run just once for Henry to date, he finished second in a good beginners' chase at Navan around this time last year.

He hasn't run since, but that was a good run, he kept on to finish second behind Hollow Games, and he has been in good form at home of late. I'm sure that he will improve for this run, his first in a year, and this looks like a good beginners' chase, but he is a really nice horse and I hope that he can go well.

