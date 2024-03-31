Rachael Blackmore: Plenty in Hurricane Cliff's favour on Easter Sunday

- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: 118
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 13lbs
- OR: 121
13:25 - Cobra Queen
Cobra Queen is a point-to-point winner, and her two runs on the track have been good.
She ran behind Jade De Grugy the last day at Leopardstown over Christmas, she was well beaten in the end, but she ran well for a long way and we're hoping she can run another nice race here.
She'll probably have to improve on what we have seen so far if she's going to be competitive, but she's a really nice mare and we're hoping that she can step forward again.
14:00 - Banprionsa
Banprionsa kept on well to win her maiden hurdle at Tramore in November. We were disappointed with her at Limerick over Christmas, but she seems to be in good form at home again now.
The ground was soft when she won at Tramore. It's probably going to be even more testing at Fairyhouse, but hopefully she can get away with it. We're hoping that she can get back on track here.
14:35 - Theatre Native
Theatre Native did well to win at Fairyhouse the last day. She was so keen through the race, and the pace wasn't strong, she did well to win as well as she did.
She had a red hood on before the race the last day, but she will wear a hood in the race here as well, and I'm hoping that it will help her settle a bit better. It's such a competitive race, Jade De Grugy sets a high standard, but we're hoping that Theatre Native can run a big race.
15:10 - Mossy Fen Park
Mossy Fen Park is a really nice horse. He's a lovely big galloping horse who won last time in Down Royal over Christmas.
This will be his first time on really testing ground, so hopefully he will be able to handle it okay. He's a lovely horse for the future, but we're hoping that he can go well here too.
16:20 - Hurricane Cliff
Hurricane Cliff won well at Limerick three weeks ago. Two of his rivals fell at the second last fence that day, and another one fell at the last, but he had travelled into his race well to that point.
He loves this kind of ground, and he's in great order at home. He has plenty in his favour.
