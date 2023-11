Senior Chief has been school well ahead of chase debut

Classy Quilixios could be suited by 3m trip

More to come from lightly raced Walk Away

No. 6 San Guido (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

We were very happy with his run on his debut over hurdles the last day at Down Royal. We were hoping that he would improve on his flat form for going over hurdles, and he did, he kept on to finish a clear third behind two smart juvenile hurdlers.

Hopefully he can progress again now for that first run and, if he does, he should be in the shake up. The main thing was that he would take well to hurdles, and he is on the right track now.

No. 10 Mossy Fen Park (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He's a nice horse. He's doing everything right at home and hopefully he has a nice future.

He was an impressive winner of a four-year-olds' maiden point-to-point at Nenagh last February for Sean Doyle, and this will be his first run for Henry. He was due to run at Wexford last Friday, but a stone bruise kept him out. He is from the family of Viking Flagship and Flagship Uberalles, and we are looking forward to getting him going now.

No. 9 Senior Chief SBK 13/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Senior Chief was such a consistent horse over hurdles last season. He was never out of the first three, and he finished off last season by finishing third behind Sandor Clegane in the Connollys Red Mills Final at the Punchestown Festival. He won his maiden hurdle too at Punchestown.

This is a really good beginners' chase, as most beginners' chases are at this stage of the season, but he has been schooling well at home. He has point-to-point experience too, he should take to jumping fences, and we're hoping that he can go well.

No. 6 Quilixios SBK 7/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

It was great that Quilixios was able to get back and win his beginners' chase at Limerick last time.

That was his first run back since the Red Mills Hurdle at Gowran in February 2022, and he did well to battle back like he did after making a bad mistake at the last, to get the better of Cool Survivor, with the two of us clear.

He's the 2021 Triumph Hurdle winner, and he took to fences well the last day. He's stepping up in trip to three miles, but I think that there is every chance that he will stay, and he might be more comfortable at three-mile pace.

He was fit enough to start off the last day, but that run should bring him forward. This is a Grade 2 race, and it's a really good line-up for the race, but he is a classy horse and I hope that he can run a big race.

No. 7 Walk Away (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 130

He ran a lovely race at Tipperary in May on his first run back after a long break. I came off him in the Cork National the last day, but I was getting a lovely spin off him at the time, and I hope that we can make amends here.

He is 10, but he is really lightly raced for his age, and I hope that there is more to come from him still. He is dropping back to two miles and five and a half furlongs, but I think that that should be fine for him, especially on the soft ground.

