- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 13lbs
- OR: -
Rachael Blackmore: Potentially more to come from Belle The Lioness
Rachael Blackmore has two rides at Wexford on Sunday and here the Betfair ambassador gives her exclusive insight on both her chances across the afternoon...
Garde La Peche looking to bounce back
More to come from Belle The Lioness
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 7lbs
- OR: 121
13:57 - Garde La Peche
I ride Garde La Peche in the opening mares' maiden hurdle at Wexford on Sunday. She won her point-to-point on heavy ground, but she was disappointing on her first run over hurdles on heavy ground at Limerick at Christmas.
Hopefully she can bounce back from that now. She is in good order at home, and she wears a tongue-tie here for the first time. We think that she is better than she was able to show at Limerick, so hopefully she can go well.
15:42 - Belle The Lioness
Belle The Lioness stayed on to finish second behind Bynx, who made all the running in a two-mile-one-furlong handicap hurdle at Tramore on New Year's Day.
She couldn't build on that last time in the Paddy Mullins Mares' Handicap Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. That was a really competitive race and hopefully she will be able to bounce back to form here. She's a nicely-bred mare, out of a half-sister to Monty's Star and Monalee, and we hope that there is more to come from her.
