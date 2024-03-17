Rachael Blackmore: Potentially more to come from Belle The Lioness

Rachael has two rides at Wexford on Sunday

Garde La Peche looking to bounce back

More to come from Belle The Lioness

No. 3 Garde La Peche (Fr) SBK 1/3 EXC 1.47 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

I ride Garde La Peche in the opening mares' maiden hurdle at Wexford on Sunday. She won her point-to-point on heavy ground, but she was disappointing on her first run over hurdles on heavy ground at Limerick at Christmas.

Hopefully she can bounce back from that now. She is in good order at home, and she wears a tongue-tie here for the first time. We think that she is better than she was able to show at Limerick, so hopefully she can go well.

No. 5 Belle The Lioness (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 121

Belle The Lioness stayed on to finish second behind Bynx, who made all the running in a two-mile-one-furlong handicap hurdle at Tramore on New Year's Day.

She couldn't build on that last time in the Paddy Mullins Mares' Handicap Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. That was a really competitive race and hopefully she will be able to bounce back to form here. She's a nicely-bred mare, out of a half-sister to Monty's Star and Monalee, and we hope that there is more to come from her.