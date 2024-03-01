Rachael Blackmore: Hoping for a big run from Journey With Me at Navan

Looking forward to Anti back over hurdles

Talented Journey With Me is going well at home

Rachael's Serial Winner Fund pot now at £180k

No. 4 Upping The Anti (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 112

I ride Upping The Anti in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle at Navan on Saturday. He is better known as a chaser, but he ran very encouragingly last time in a handicap hurdle at Naas to finish a close fourth.

That was his first run over hurdles since December 2021, and he did well. Sometimes it can take horses a run or two back over hurdles for them to get their eye back in again. He is rated much lower over hurdles than he is over fences, and we're very much looking forward to seeing how he goes here.

No. 2 Journey With Me (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

I'm looking forward to riding Journey With Me too in the Webster Cup. He hasn't run since Punchestown last year when he fell in the three-mile champion novice chase, so we are looking forward to getting him going again now.

He has had one or two little problems, but he seems really good now. He is a talented horse and he's schooling very well. I'm sure he will progress from whatever he does here on his seasonal debut, but it will be great to see him back, and we hope that he can run a big race.

Now read Tony Calvin's Saturday Racing Tips here.

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.