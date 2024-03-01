Serial Winners

Rachael Blackmore: Hoping for a big run from Journey With Me at Navan

Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore
Rachael has two chances at Navan on Saturday

Just the two rides for Rachael Blackmore at Navan on Saturday but both have good chances of adding to her Serial Winner Charity Fund...

  • Looking forward to Anti back over hurdles

  • Talented Journey With Me is going well at home

  • Rachael's Serial Winner Fund pot now at £180k

  • Free horse racing multiples bet every weekend before Cheltenham Festival

    • 14:40 - Upping The Anti

    I ride Upping The Anti in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle at Navan on Saturday. He is better known as a chaser, but he ran very encouragingly last time in a handicap hurdle at Naas to finish a close fourth.

    That was his first run over hurdles since December 2021, and he did well. Sometimes it can take horses a run or two back over hurdles for them to get their eye back in again. He is rated much lower over hurdles than he is over fences, and we're very much looking forward to seeing how he goes here.

    16:23 - Journey With Me

    I'm looking forward to riding Journey With Me too in the Webster Cup. He hasn't run since Punchestown last year when he fell in the three-mile champion novice chase, so we are looking forward to getting him going again now.

    He has had one or two little problems, but he seems really good now. He is a talented horse and he's schooling very well. I'm sure he will progress from whatever he does here on his seasonal debut, but it will be great to see him back, and we hope that he can run a big race.

