Rachael Blackmore: Senior Chief in good form ahead of Irish Grand National

Catena Zapata making handicap debut

Progressive Senior Chief can go well in Irish National

Walk Away has been in good form at home

Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Fund. Read more here

No. 5 Catena Zapata (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 119

Catena Zapata is having his first run in a handicap hurdle in the opening contest at Fairyhouse on Monday.

He's a decent horse on the flat, and he was having just his fourth run over hurdles last time when he kept on to finish second behind Anotherway at Punchestown. He couldn't really get close to the winner, who runs in the Grade 2 novice hurdle on Sunday, but he finished a clear second, and the third horse was clear as well.

The ground might be a bit softer than ideal for him, but we're hoping for a good run.

No. 5 Senior Chief SBK 10/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 141

I'm really looking forward to riding Senior Chief in the Irish Grand National. It's is a special race, it's one of the features on the entire National Hunt calendar, and it's great to be going into the race with a chance.

Obviously it's a wide open handicap, but Senior Chief has a good profile for the race. He wasn't as impressive in winning his beginners' chase at Punchestown last time as we hoped he would be, but he stuck to his task well and he got there in the end.

He is progressive and he shouldn't mind the ground. He is in good form at home too, and we think that he will stay the trip, so hopefully he can run a good race.

No. 2 Walk Away (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 1.12 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 130

We were a bit disappointed with Walk Away's last run at Punchestown. That was back in November, and he has been in good form at home, so we're hoping that he can be better than that now.

He hasn't won yet over fences, but he has run some good races against high-class horses. He is 11 now, but he is very lightly raced for his age. We think that he is capable of much better than he was able to show last time, so hopefully he can leave that run behind him.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.