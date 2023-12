Queen Jane can bounce back after fall

An Tobar won at Fairyhouse on last run

Queen Jane was running a big race in a mares' handicap chase at the Punchestown Festival when she fell at the final fence, and the race is working out well.

She only made her debut over fences in February, and she won her first two chases before going to Punchestown. With a little more luck, she could be unbeaten now over fences.

She has been schooling well at home though, she seems none the worse for her fall, so we're looking forward to getting her out again. It's a competitive race, despite the fact that it is a relatively small field, but she should be competitive.

No. 1 An Tobar SBK 2/1 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

An Tobar was very good in winning at Fairyhouse on his hurdling debut just over three weeks ago. The pace wasn't strong, and that wouldn't have suited him, but he quickened up impressively.

He won his only point-to-point, and there is stamina in his pedigree, but he showed plenty of pace the last day, and the fact that it was at Fairyhouse is obviously not a negative.

This is a big step up in grade, into a Grade 1 race, but it's the same for everyone and we're hoping that he can progress again. He's very straightforward and he should improve for a faster pace. We'll obviously know more about him after Sunday, but we think that he's a really nice horse.

No. 9 Foxy Girl (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 125

Foxy Girl ran really well in Down Royal on her seasonal debut. She wore a hood for the first time there and that helped her. We didn't go that much of a gallop but she settled well.

That was her first run in a handicap, she should benefit from the experience, and she has a nice racing weight here. She is still only five, she is lightly raced and hopefully she can continue to progress with experience.

