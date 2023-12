Much improved run expected from Coming Up Easy

Wouldn't swap Telmesomethinggirl for anything

Previous winning form gives Sportinthepark a chance

No. 5 Coming Up Easy (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Coming Up Easy ran well to a point on his hurdling debut at Navan last month. He ran a bit fresh and keen in my hands early on, and that may have just told in the latter half of the race.

I think he'll come on for that run fitness-wise. It was his first run since he made his racecourse debut in a bumper at Navan in March.

Wearing a tongue-tie here for the first time, we're hoping that he can take a step forward from the last day. We think that he's a nicer horse than he was able to show that day. He's in great order at home and we're hoping to see a much-improved run from him here.

No. 10 Telmesomethinggirl (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: -

I'm really looking forward to riding Telmesomethinggirl back over hurdles here. This will be her first run since May and, after five runs over fences, it will be her first run over hurdles since she fell when travelling well in the Mares' Champion Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival in 2022.

It's a good competitive contest, and Henry has three in it, but I wouldn't swap her for anything else in the race. The conditions of the race suit her well, she is receiving weight from mares who are rated lower than she is. She is a Cheltenham Festival winner, she goes there in great form, and I think she's going to run a big race.

No. 4 Sportinthepark (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 123

I ride Sportinthepark for Noel Meade in the novice handicap hurdle. He was well beaten in a rated novice hurdle at Fairyhouse last time behind Waterford Whispers who re-opposes here, but he stayed on well to win his maiden hurdle at Wexford on his previous run, his hurdling debut.

He's a nice ride to pick up, this will be my first time to ride him. The ground was heavy when he won his maiden hurdle at Wexford, so we know that he can handle the ground and, if he can get back to the form that he showed that day at Wexford, he could go well.

