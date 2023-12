Three Grade 1 bets

NAP Flooring Porter continues to be underestimated but save on outsider

Don't give up on Impaire Et Passe

No. 4 Flooring Porter (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Another chance is given to Flooring Porter - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - to confirm his debut Cheltenham promise, having done remarkably well at Punchestown to finish third behind Favori De Champdou.

Nothing went right for Flooring Porter at Punchestown, who, for the second time, proved a right-handed track is no good for him. The loose horse hampered him, hung violently left and was unsteerable, and that experiment will unlikely be tried again.

However, he went into the notebook as a horse to keep on side when returned to a left-handed track, having done remarkably well to finish in the frame given the circumstances. The engine he showed, particularly between the third last and the final flight to get back into a leading position, suggested he could be right at the top of this 3m Novice Chase tree.

Today is judgement day for the two-time Stayers Hurdle winner who, having gone Novice chasing, has opened up a new avenue for success in tackling weaker opposition than he would find in open company over hurdles.

The time figure he clocked at Cheltenham when beating on the bridle a twice subsequent winner now rated 150 is still fresh in the memory, and he should be leaving this lot for dust with little competition for the lead. He should be a dual Grade 1 winner over hurdles on this card, having allowed Klassical Dream eight lengths at the off in 2021, so the track poses no issue.

His record on the ground described as soft or worse reads 44121132, and his official rating over hurdles is well clear of today's rivals, and there's little reason armed with the Cheltenham form and time figure to suggest he is not at least as good in this sphere.

Back him at 7/42.75 or bigger.

No. 3 Flanking Maneuver (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: M. J. M. O'Sullivan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

I want to back another in this contest, and that's the overpriced Flanking Maneuver - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is a second season Novice that has already run to a rating good enough to mix it with the best of these.

The unexposed eight-year-old made an encouraging return to action with a commanding victory at Fairyhouse over 2m5f, but his third to Churchstonewarrior in the Ten Up Novice Chase in February when returning from 760 days off the track means he must be taken seriously.

That form has worked out well, with runner-up Mahler Mission running second in the Newbury Gold Cup and rated 155, and given that was his chase debut off of a long layoff, there's surely more to come.

He holds some graded form, and conditions are very much in his favour. He will outrun his odds with favourite Corbetts Cross taking up too much of this market. Back him at 10/111.00 or bigger.

No. 2 Impaire Et Passe (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Impaire Et Passe - 13/82.63 on the Betfair Sportsbook - had his bubble burst at Fairyhouse by Teahupoo on seasonal return. However, that rival was fully wound up for that early-season target, so it's probably unwise to write him off at the top level.

The Hatton's Grace race was turned into a sprint from two out to the finish, and it can only be through fitness that the five-year-old disappointed, and it didn't help to be fresh throughout a sedately run affair.

At the same time, it was his first asking to get into a battle, and chances are he would have learned plenty from that.

He is worth giving another chance to, particularly as connections must have initially thought he would be the biggest threat to Constitution Hill; otherwise, indeed he would have tackled a fence.

That doesn't see today's favourite State Man in a good light, and Daryl Jacob is unlikely to give his stablemate an easy time of things with the knowledge that he will stay this trip well.

State Man doesn't arrive here with his reputation enhanced either, despite scoring at Punchestown over Echoes In Rain on his return in November. That was another slowly run affair that turned into a sprint, and his sectionals didn't match up well with Juvenile Mighty Bandit in the closing stages.

His poor performance was masked by victory, and the market hasn't accounted for that.

Gordon Elliott's Fils D'Oudairies won't allow State Man the soft lead he poached to win this race last season, and despite the small field, this could be a truly run affair. That would favour Impaire Et Passe, and his finishing effort in the Ballymore last season is hard to get rid of the memory.

This is likely D-Day for Impaire Et Passe, who will surely be considered for a Stayers Hurdle campaign should he be unable to beat State Man, so it's no surprise this clash is happening now for connections to map out the remainder of the season.

Still, they need to be closer in this market with State Man's ceiling already known and today's heavy going surely more suitable for the selection. Back Impaire Et Passe at 11/82.38 or bigger.