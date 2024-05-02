Rachael Blackmore Day Four Punchestown Festival: Conditions should suit Arctic Bresil

Rachael has two rides at Punchestown on Friday

Conditions should suit Arctic Bresil

Ascending should run another good race

No. 12 Arctic Bresil SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 130

Arctic Bresil ran well for a long way in the Plate in Cheltenham. I thought jumping the second last fence that we would definitely be in the first four, but he stopped quite quickly after the last, and he faded up the hill.

Hopefully he will find it easier here on nicer ground. I think that the ground will help his jumping as well, jumping off nicer ground, so hopefully a combination of those thigs will help him to run a better race. He is a horse who has plenty of ability, he just needs everything in his favour on the day. Conditions here should suit him well and we're hoping for a big run from him.

No. 12 Ascending (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Ascending has run some very solid races in good company without winning. He was fifth in the Triumph Hurdle last season, and he finished third It's For Me and Caldwell Potter in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown in November, and he finished a close third again in a good maiden hurdle at Leopardstown at Christmas.

He's wearing a tongue-tie here for the first time, so hopefully that can help him. We're looking forward to him, and hopefully he can run another good race.