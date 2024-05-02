Today's Horse Racing Tips: Brendan Duke's duo of bets for Punchestown Festival day four

Brendan looking for another succesful day at Punchestown on day four

Perceval Legallois a strong bet at 5/1 6.00

Lark In The Mornin Brendan's best bet on the card

Punchestown Festival Day Four Tips

Another tricky punting card. Between hunter chases, a couple of very short priced favourites I had no great appetite to take on, a Mares Chase where I struggled to separate the two main protagonists and a bumper, there weren't many races where a bet leapt off the page. Consequently just the two tips today. It's grand. No need to tip horses just for the sake of it. #GambleResponsibly

No. 5 Perceval Legallois (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 137

Perceval Legallois should go close here. He has fallen on a couple of his recent starts. Not ideal but he looks a sound jumper to my eye. He didn't really make a mistake when coming down at the last in a valuable handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out. He just knuckled over on landing. There's a chance he might have won that race, though given the way Heart Wood powered home I suspect not. Heart Wood is now rated a stone higher.

He subsequently ran a fine race in a Grade 1 novice at Aintree. PL runs from a mark just 2 pounds higher here. He was ridden by a claiming jockey in that race. A talented claimer granted but Mark Walsh taking over the reins is surely a positive. PL has winning form over 3 miles but given how powerfully he travels in his race my hunch is the distance he runs over in this race will provehis optimum.

No. 9 Lark In The Mornin (Ger) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Anotherway heads the betting here. Of course one always has to respect Willie Mullins but I thought Lark In The Mornin was the most likely winner.

This horse arrives on the back of an impressive win in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival. He looked potentially well handicapped heading into that race. Indeed, he was the clear ante post favourite for the race. He was relativrly weak in the betting on the day. That was mainly due to a perception that the stamina sapping ground would blunt his speed.

I'm inclined to think that perception was correct and the horse won in spite of the going. My hunch is we will see an improved performance on the spring ground he will get here. If that's the case, this unexposed sort should take plenty of stopping.