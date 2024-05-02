Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Brendan Duke's duo of bets for Punchestown Festival day four

Punchestown Racecourse
Brendan Duke has two picks on day four of the 2024 Punchestown Festival

Brendan Duke is back for day four of the 2024 Punchestown Festival and puts up two selections for the afternoons action...

  • Brendan looking for another succesful day at Punchestown on day four

  • Perceval Legallois a strong bet at 5/16.00

  • Lark In The Mornin Brendan's best bet on the card

    • Punchestown Festival Day Four Tips

    Another tricky punting card. Between hunter chases, a couple of very short priced favourites I had no great appetite to take on, a Mares Chase where I struggled to separate the two main protagonists and a bumper, there weren't many races where a bet leapt off the page. Consequently just the two tips today. It's grand. No need to tip horses just for the sake of it. #GambleResponsibly

    16:15 - Back Perceval Legallois @ 5/16.00 2pt Win

    Perceval Legallois should go close here. He has fallen on a couple of his recent starts. Not ideal but he looks a sound jumper to my eye. He didn't really make a mistake when coming down at the last in a valuable handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out. He just knuckled over on landing. There's a chance he might have won that race, though given the way Heart Wood powered home I suspect not. Heart Wood is now rated a stone higher.

    He subsequently ran a fine race in a Grade 1 novice at Aintree. PL runs from a mark just 2 pounds higher here. He was ridden by a claiming jockey in that race. A talented claimer granted but Mark Walsh taking over the reins is surely a positive. PL has winning form over 3 miles but given how powerfully he travels in his race my hunch is the distance he runs over in this race will provehis optimum.

    Back Perceval Legallois 2pt Win @ 5/16.00

    Bet here

    19:05 - Back Lark In The Mornin @ 11/43.75 3pt Win

    Anotherway heads the betting here. Of course one always has to respect Willie Mullins but I thought Lark In The Mornin was the most likely winner.

    This horse arrives on the back of an impressive win in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival. He looked potentially well handicapped heading into that race. Indeed, he was the clear ante post favourite for the race. He was relativrly weak in the betting on the day. That was mainly due to a perception that the stamina sapping ground would blunt his speed.

    I'm inclined to think that perception was correct and the horse won in spite of the going. My hunch is we will see an improved performance on the spring ground he will get here. If that's the case, this unexposed sort should take plenty of stopping.

    Back Lark In The Mornin 3pt Win @ 11/43.75

    Bet here

    Now read 2,000 Guineas Runner-by-Runner Guide: O'Brien's City of Troy will stand tall

Recommended bets

Back (2pts) Perceval Legallois 16:15 @ 5/16.00

Back (3pts) Lark In The Mornin to Win 19:05 @ 11/43.75

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    2,000 Guineas Runner-by-Runner Guide: O'Brien's City of Troy will stand tall

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Day Four Punchestown Festival: Conditions should suit Arctic Bresil

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a trio of double-figure fancies at Punchestown

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Beckett can end quiet spell in Thursday 44/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday ITV Racing Tips: Jehangeer can win at 25/1 says Tony Calvin

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore: Strong claims for Time Lock on day one of the Guineas meeting

More Horse Racing Tips