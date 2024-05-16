York Racing Tips: Devoted Queen to deliver

A York Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Devoted Queen can extend her unbeaten record

Strong pace to suit smooth-travelling Tropez Power

York Nap - 15:15 - Back Devoted Queen

Devoted Queen created an excellent impression when making a winning start at Newmarket last season, quickening two and a quarter lengths clear in the style of one likely to go on to better things.

She wasn't as visually impressive at Kempton on her return last month, taking time to hit top gear, but she was up against a trio of previous winners and was essentially in control after hitting the front over a furlong out.

She is 7 lb clear at the head of Timeform's ratings for this contest and, still open to further improvement after only a couple of starts, she stands out as the one to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Devoted Queen in the 15:15 at York SBK 9/4

York Next Best - 14:15 - Back It Ain't Two

There are plenty of promising fillies in the Marygate but the one who makes most appeal is It Ain't Two following her debut success at Newmarket.

That was a strong fillies' maiden - the fourth, who reopposes here, and the sixth have both won since - and It Ain't Two showed plenty of speed to prevail, as well as overcoming some greenness when asked for her effort.

She should benefit from that experience and William Buick is a notable jockey booking.

Recommended Bet Back It Ain't Two in the 14:15 at York SBK 15/4

York Each-Way - 16:45 - Back Tropez Power

Tropez Power had been given a chance by the handicapper and took advantage of his easing mark when scoring at Southwell a few weeks ago, travelling best and picking up nicely to beat subsequent winner Eldrickjones (who reopposes here) by three-quarters of a length.

Tropez Power is able to run off a lower mark on turf than the all-weather but he has some good efforts to his name on the grass, including a runner-up effort over just shy of nine furlongs here last season.

This seven-furlong trip suits the smooth-travelling Tropez Power better and, in a race forecast to be run at a strong gallop, he should have things in his favour.