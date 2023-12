Monty's Star gets going over fences

The Folkes Tiara set for another solid race

Como Park can run well in competitive race

No. 9 Monty's Star (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

I'm looking forward to riding Monty's Star in the opening beginners' chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday. He was a good horse last season over hurdles, he only ran three times, but he stayed on well to win the Grade 3 three-mile novice hurdle at Clonmel in February, before going to Cheltenham for the Albert Bartlett Hurdle.

He was second in two point-to-points too, and he has been schooling well over fences at home, so we're very much looking forward to getting him going over fences now. It's a good beginners' chase, but hopefully he can run a nice race.

No. 13 The Folkes Tiara (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 124

The Folkes Tiara gets into the listed two-mile-one-furlong handicap chase on a lovely racing weight. He is set to carry the minimum 10 stone and that is ideal.

He rarely runs a bad race, he is always there or thereabouts, and he kept on well to win his maiden hurdle at Downpatrick in July. He hasn't run since then, but he is a horse who can go well fresh and he is in good order at home. He hasn't won over fences yet, but he has only run four times over fences, and he has finished second twice.

Hopefully he can run another solid race here. His turn shouldn't be far away.

No. 7 Como Park (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 116

Como Park didn't take to jumping straight away, but his jumping has improved with every run. He battled on very well to just get the better of Tomjackwilliam in a handicap hurdle at Cork just over three weeks ago, a four-year-old taking on older horses, with the pair of us finishing well clear of the rest.

He was a good horse on the flat for Joseph O'Brien, he reached a flat rating of 90, and he continues to improve now over hurdles. This is obviously a better race than the Cork race, but he deserves to take his chance in it, and he is capable of running well again.

