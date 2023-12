More to come from debut winner Emailandy

No. 5 Quel Destin (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Non Runner

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 132

He was outpaced from the start behind Boothill at Ascot last month and never managed to get competitive. He is now stepping up six furlongs to a more suitable trip. He has come on for that first run of the season and I am putting blinkers on him for the first time to help sharpen him up. Quel Destin is at his best on soft ground so I will check that conditions at Newbury are not too quick before giving him the go ahead to run.

No. 1 Emailandy (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

He was quite backward last season and surprised us a bit when he won in style on his hurdles debut at Plumpton early in November. I was pleased with his jumping as he stretched nicely clear of the favourite by nine and a half lengths. He's a useful prospect, has improved for the run and there is more to come from him.

No. 9 Irish Hill (Ger) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 129

He was really progressive last season, winning three on the bounce, and I was always going to give him a prep run at Kempton ahead of this competitive handicap because he was a bit behind most of ours in terms of fitness after a wind op in the summer. That outing should have put him spot on for this race and he has a live chance.

This race has been his target since he came back into training early in July. Second season chasers have a great record in the Coral Gold Cup and he comes to Newbury in top form after a tidy win at Newton Abbot in October when he was only half fit. That was his first start since a wind op in the summer and he has improved tonnes for the outing.

Complete Unknown schooled really well on Thursday and we are very happy with him. Most of his form is on testing ground but that is mainly down to circumstance and he was an excellent second to Gerri Colombe on good to soft going at Aintree in April. As long as the ground at Newbury is similar he should be fine.

Best Chance:

Irish Hill - 13:40. "He's a decent handicapper and is spot on after a prep run at Kempton."

