Rachael has one ride for trainer she knows well

Handles soft ground and has a nice racing weight

Drop in trip should present no problems

No. 5 Baldur's Gate (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Miss D. M. O'Shea, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 108

I ride Baldur's Gate in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase on Cork on Saturday for Denise O'Shea. Denise was very good to me when I was claiming, I rode a good few winners for her as a claimer, and it would be great if I could ride another winner for her here.

It is a competitive race, but Baldur's Gate goes there with his chance. I was placed on him twice in handicap chases on soft ground last March, and he was impressive in winning a three-mile handicap chase at Punchestown in November on his second run this season.

He ran well to finish third too in a novice handicap chase at Limerick over Christmas over two miles and six and a half furlongs, when he led at the second last fence.

He is dropping back down to two and a half miles here, he handles soft ground well and he has a nice racing weight. I hope that he can go well.