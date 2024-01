Six runners across two cards for Paul on Saturday

More rain the better for Quel Destin at Sandown

Individualiste Paul's best chance at Wincanton

Sandown

No. 3 Quel Destin (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 137

Its brilliant to see him on a roll five years after he landed the Finale Hurdle at Chepstow as a three year old. He has won twice recently, can't have the ground too testing and the more rain they get at Sandown the better his chance. Wearing blinkers the last twice has definitely helped.

No. 3 Sans Bruit (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

He was useful in Graded company France, winning five times over hurdles and was due to make his debut for us in a valuable race at Southwell on New Year's Day until that meeting was called off. We are still learning about Sans Bruit who had a wind op in the summer, goes nicely at home and will not mind the ground. It wouldn't surprise me to see him run very well.

Wincanton

No. 5 Paddy De Pole (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

He won an Irish Point-to-Point in February at the sixth attempt and ran all right on his debut for us when keeping on to finish a distant third at Chepstow late last month. He will be suited by stepping up in trip here but this looks quite a competitive race and he probably needs more experience before going handicapping.

No. 1 Magic Saint (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 125

While he runs well fresh and handles soft ground he's had a load of problems, is not easy to train and always improves for a run. He might be suited by starting at two miles and Freddie Gingell takes off a handy 5lbs. But I can't be confident even though he has dropped a long way to a mark of 125 from a career high rating of 159.

No. 1 Huelgoat (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 129

He loves Wincanton, will not mind the ground and Freddie won on him at this track in November so he should have a nice chance. I think you can put a line through his last run at Sandown where he didn't stay the three miles. Harry Cobden blamed himself for being too positive on Huelgoat that day.

No. 4 Individualiste (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 113

He is turning out again quickly after hacking up at Taunton a week ago. It wasn't the greatest race but he is only 4lbs higher now and relishes heavy ground so must have a solid chance of following up with Freddie claiming 5lbs.

