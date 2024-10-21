Paul Nicholls

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Wincanton next for Rubaud after near career best win

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls was delighted with Rubaud's win at Kempton

Watch Paul Nicholls look back on Sunday's runners at Kempton, including an impressive win for Rubaud, and discuss what's next for Team Ditcheat with Betfair's Barry Orr....

  • Rubaud set for Wincanton after win at Kempton on Sunday

  • Beau Balko pleases Nicholls and Cobden with run

  • Paul talks this week's plans with early Cheltenham info

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary

With just three runners in action for Team Ditcheat this weekend, it was a case of quality not quantity and Paul Nicholls was delighted with Rubaud's winning return at Kempton.

The Betfair ambassador said: "I was particularly pleased with Rubaud's first run of the season and I think it was nearly a career best. He galloped strong.

"In the meantime, I think he will go to Wincanton for the Elite Hurdle (9 November). He likes right-handed flat tracks. After Wincanton, the idea is for him to go chasing. He has schooled well over fences."

Beau Balko finished third in the handicap chase on Sunday and Paul said:

"He ran ok and jumped well. Harry Cobden was very pleased with him. It was his first time out this season and he did well. He will be hard to beat in a month's time if I can find the right race."

He was less upbeat about Seeyouinmydreams after her run at Kempton, saying:

"Seeyouinmydreams has got issues with her breathing. I suspect you will not see her until the spring."

What's next for Team Ditcheat?

The season is kicking into gear for Team Ditcheat this week. On Monday, Paul has Roman Roy and Touquet in action at Plumpton before two more novice hurdlers go to Exeter on Tuesday.

Cheltenham will be the focus on Friday and Saturday and you will be able to read Paul's thoughts on all of his weekend runners in his exclusive Betfair column.

"Brave Knight will run on Friday," he said, "and then there will be entries over the weekend. Kalif du Berlais will be entered on Saturday as well as Farnoge. There is a fantastic week of racing coming up."

