Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Wincanton next for Rubaud after near career best win
Watch Paul Nicholls look back on Sunday's runners at Kempton, including an impressive win for Rubaud, and discuss what's next for Team Ditcheat with Betfair's Barry Orr....
-
Rubaud set for Wincanton after win at Kempton on Sunday
-
Beau Balko pleases Nicholls and Cobden with run
-
Paul talks this week's plans with early Cheltenham info
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary
Paul's Ditcheat Diaries 🗒️-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) October 21, 2024
The weekend that was for Team Ditcheat and some breaking news about Seeyouinmydreams.@BetfairBarry caught up with Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls for the latest. pic.twitter.com/Sm6Uio4C0m
With just three runners in action for Team Ditcheat this weekend, it was a case of quality not quantity and Paul Nicholls was delighted with Rubaud's winning return at Kempton.
The Betfair ambassador said: "I was particularly pleased with Rubaud's first run of the season and I think it was nearly a career best. He galloped strong.
"In the meantime, I think he will go to Wincanton for the Elite Hurdle (9 November). He likes right-handed flat tracks. After Wincanton, the idea is for him to go chasing. He has schooled well over fences."
Beau Balko finished third in the handicap chase on Sunday and Paul said:
"He ran ok and jumped well. Harry Cobden was very pleased with him. It was his first time out this season and he did well. He will be hard to beat in a month's time if I can find the right race."
He was less upbeat about Seeyouinmydreams after her run at Kempton, saying:
"Seeyouinmydreams has got issues with her breathing. I suspect you will not see her until the spring."
What's next for Team Ditcheat?
The season is kicking into gear for Team Ditcheat this week. On Monday, Paul has Roman Roy and Touquet in action at Plumpton before two more novice hurdlers go to Exeter on Tuesday.
Cheltenham will be the focus on Friday and Saturday and you will be able to read Paul's thoughts on all of his weekend runners in his exclusive Betfair column.
"Brave Knight will run on Friday," he said, "and then there will be entries over the weekend. Kalif du Berlais will be entered on Saturday as well as Farnoge. There is a fantastic week of racing coming up."
Now read the latest previews and get tips from Betting.Betfair horse racing experts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Newmarket and Thirsk
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Festival Day 5: Murcia can go well in Champion 4yo Hurdle
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Expanded the 2,000 Guineas pick for 62/1 big race double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Expanded the 2,000 Guineas pick for 62/1 big race double