Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Farland to keep improving in weekend runners review

Tricky customer catches the eye at Chepstow

Liari pleases Paul on first run of season

Improvement is name of game for Afadil, Il Ridoto and more

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary

🚨 Paul's Ditcheat Diaries 🚨



🐎 It was the first weekend of the jumps season at Chepstow and we caught up with Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls to discuss the action!@JMackieRacing got his thoughts from the weekend and what's next for some of his runners... pic.twitter.com/KuIXFBk8SB -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) October 14, 2024

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls saw plenty of reasons to be positive on the first weekend of the 2024 jumps racing season for Team Ditcheat.

In this exclusive look back at his Friday and Saturday runners at Chepstow, Paul told Betting.Betfair horse racing editor James Mackie that all of his horses needed the run and their performances were all about the future.

Every week of the season, from October to April, you can watch Paul preview his weekend runners on a Friday and review them on a Monday, exclusively with Betfair.

Farland to improve further

Farland caught the eye at Chepstow on Friday afternoon and Paul said:

"Farland is a tricky customer. He's been a work in progress, a challenge in his schooling and his work. But I was thrilled with him on Friday at Chepstow. It was a really nice run to finish third.

"It is all about the future for Farland. You just have to be careful with a horse like him, you need to build step by step and make sure he knows his job. He is as tricky as any I have trained but he has a huge engine."

Regatta de Blanc also finished third in a race at Chepstow on Friday.

Paul said: "She ran well, needed the run and she will improve. She has probably never been as fast in her life. We will probably give her one more run over hurdles before she goes chasing. She will go well next time.

Liari hits the cross-bar on Saturday

It was Chepstow again for Team Ditcheat on Saturday and Paul was pleased with Liari's run.

Paul said: "Last year, Liari ran well off top weight. He will improve, it's all about later in the season with him. He's a great lean, light horse. There is a lot of improvement to come from him. He will have an entry for the Greatwood Hurdle (17 November)."

Paul was also impressed by Insurrection: "He travelled well and jumped well against a smart winner... He will improve on better ground... It's not all about the first day of the season. I don't want to rush. Improving for a run is enough at this stage."

Afadil and Il Ridotto will improve after Chepstow

Afadil and Il Ridotto were Paul's most high-profile runners on Saturday.

He said: "There is a two mile handicap hurlde at Ascot on 2 November [which could be an option for Affadil]. He will always need a run and will improve for his run on Saturday.

"The same goes for Il Ridoto, in terms of needing the run. You can do all you like with them at home but nothing compares to a run. I was thrilled with Il Riditto on Saturday and hopefully he will run well in the Paddy Power Gold Cup (16 November). He loves Cheltenham."

Listen to Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary get more of his thoughts on his weekend runners and an early update on his plans for this week.