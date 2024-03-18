Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Truckers Lodge has completed his National Hunt journey

Scottish National may be next for Stay Away Fay

Here's a summary of Paul's reflections Team Ditcheat's Cheltenham Festival and his thoughts about what could be next for the horses that ran at Prestbury Park last week.

Monmiral's win was fanastic

"It was a tough week with because of the ground. Thursday started off well with Ginny's Destiny finishing second in the Turners Novices' Chase. He ran very well and will go to Aintree if he's alright.

"It was not a surprise that Monmiral ran well in the Pertemps. I thought he might run into a place but to win was fantastic for the connections."

Ayr may be next for Stay Away Fay

"Stay Away Fay lost a shoe in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase which obviously did not help him. He probably wants better ground. We are investigating what happened but we will put a line through it and move forward.

"He will have an entry in the Scottish National at Ayr. If the ground were decent then the trip would suit him very nicely. Better ground would bring out improvement."

Bravemansgame hated the ground in Gold Cup

"Bravemansgame hated the ground from the moment he jumped off in the Gold Cup.

"As for what is next, Aintree could be a possibility for Bravemansgame as could Sandown.

"Aintree if the ground is decent. Better ground will hopefully bring out better improvement."

Weekend winners may be Aintree-bound

Paul flagged Outlaw Peter at Kempton in his Betfair column as his best chance on Saturday and so it proved with victory for the yard.

"The better ground at Kempton suited Outlaw Peter. He's been waiting for that. I am pleased with him and he will have entries at Aintree and Sandown.

"At Uttoxeter, Below The Radar won well for us too. He will have another run this season and I may be brave and stick him in at Aintree."

Fantastic Truckers Lodge bows out at the top

Paul also revealed on today's Ditcheat Diary that Ditcheat stalwart Truckers Lodge has been retired.

"Truckers Lodge ran a gallant race at Uttoxeter on Saturday. Obviously, he is not what he used to be. He has been a fantastic horse and I am pleased that he has been retired at the top in one piece.

"Horses like Truckers Lodge are the backbone of National Hunt racing and I am proud to have trained him."

Paul added that, while this week will be a quiet one, he will have a few running at the weekend.

