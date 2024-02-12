Makin'yourmindup won the The Betfair Exchange Novices' Limited Handicap Chase and Paul has plenty of plans for him.
"He stays well. He will be a lovely staying chaser next season. Before the end of this season, we will find another similar race or two before the end of this season, at three miles plus. He is a nice horse for the future.
Teeshan triumphed for Paul at Exeter and the Betfair ambassador said:
"He was good. Obviously, he had quite a big reputation already after winning his point to point. It has taken us all the time to get him right. He will have an entry for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham so we will decide whether he goes there or Aintree."
Harry Cobden is odds-on to win the National Hunt Jockeys' Championship and so is Paul for the Trainers' Championship.
Paul said: "Both contests could go right down to the wire. Harry has done amazingly well and it is game on before the end of the season.
"I have a battle on with Nicky Henderson and we will keep going to the end as will Nicky.
"But I would really like Harry to be champion jockey. That would mean the most to me."
Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.