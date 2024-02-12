</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a <h1 class="entry_header__title">Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Teeshan targeting Champion Bumper</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2024-02-12">12 February 2024</time></li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/watch-paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-teeshan-targeting-champion-bumper-120224-9.html", "datePublished": "2024-02-12T11:35:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-02-12T12:20:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Betfair Super Saturday was a good one for our ambassador Paul Nicholls who says Hitman's performance at Newbury will put him bang on for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival... Hitman looks bang on for Ryanair bid Makin'yourmindup scores decisive win Teeshan [6/1] for Cheltenham Champion Bumper Hitman can run well again in Ryanair Hitman finished second to Shishkin in the Betfair Denman Chase on Saturday and Paul said: "I was thrilled with Hitman on Saturday. He had a wind-op in the autumn and needed the run at Cheltenham a couple of weeks ago. I hadn't been particularly hard on him. "I just felt the run against Shishkin at Newbury would put him bang on for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. I have a month now to get him right for that race. He ran very well in it last year and I can see him doing the same again this time. "He won't go to Aintree after that but will run at Sandown." Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary No doubt about winner's promise Makin'yourmindup won the The Betfair Exchange Novices' Limited Handicap Chase and Paul has plenty of plans for him. "He stays well. He will be a lovely staying chaser next season. Before the end of this season, we will find another similar race or two before the end of this season, at three miles plus. He is a nice horse for the future. Teeshan win bodes well for Bumper run Teeshan triumphed for Paul at Exeter and the Betfair ambassador said: "He was good. Obviously, he had quite a big reputation already after winning his point to point. It has taken us all the time to get him right. He will have an entry for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham so we will decide whether he goes there or Aintree." Harry and Paul battling for titles Harry Cobden is odds-on to win the National Hunt Jockeys' Championship and so is Paul for the Trainers' Championship. Paul said: "Both contests could go right down to the wire. Harry has done amazingly well and it is game on before the end of the season. "I have a battle on with Nicky Henderson and we will keep going to the end as will Nicky. "But I would really like Harry to be champion jockey. That would mean the most to me." Now Read Cheltenham Festival Focus: 20/1 shot has Ultima Handicap written all over him He had a wind-op in the autumn and needed the run at Cheltenham a couple of weeks ago. I hadn't been particularly hard on him.</p><p>"I just felt the run against Shishkin at Newbury would put him bang on for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.350327844"><strong>the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival</strong></a>. I have a month now to get him right for that race. He ran very well in it last year and I can see him doing the same again this time.</p><p>"He won't go to Aintree after that but will run at Sandown."</p><hr><h3>Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary</h3><p></p><p> <iframe width="670" height="377" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oUGVd_1bOEc" title="Teeshan Targeting Champion Bumper | Paul's Ditcheat Diary | Episode 42" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

No doubt about winner's promise

Makin'yourmindup won the The Betfair Exchange Novices' Limited Handicap Chase and Paul has plenty of plans for him.

"He stays well. He will be a lovely staying chaser next season. Before the end of this season, we will find another similar race or two before the end of this season, at three miles plus. He is a nice horse for the future.

Teeshan win bodes well for Bumper run

Teeshan triumphed for Paul at Exeter and the Betfair ambassador said:

"He was good. Obviously, he had quite a big reputation already after winning his point to point. It has taken us all the time to get him right. He will have an entry for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham so we will decide whether he goes there or Aintree."

Harry and Paul battling for titles

Harry Cobden is odds-on to win the National Hunt Jockeys' Championship and so is Paul for the Trainers' Championship.

Paul said: "Both contests could go right down to the wire. Harry has done amazingly well and it is game on before the end of the season.

"I have a battle on with Nicky Henderson and we will keep going to the end as will Nicky.

"But I would really like Harry to be champion jockey. That would mean the most to me."

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

