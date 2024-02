Hitman looks bang on for Ryanair bid

Makin'yourmindup scores decisive win

Teeshan 6/1 7.00 for Cheltenham Champion Bumper

Hitman can run well again in Ryanair

Hitman finished second to Shishkin in the Betfair Denman Chase on Saturday and Paul said:

"I was thrilled with Hitman on Saturday. He had a wind-op in the autumn and needed the run at Cheltenham a couple of weeks ago. I hadn't been particularly hard on him.

"I just felt the run against Shishkin at Newbury would put him bang on for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. I have a month now to get him right for that race. He ran very well in it last year and I can see him doing the same again this time.

"He won't go to Aintree after that but will run at Sandown."

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary

No doubt about winner's promise

Makin'yourmindup won the The Betfair Exchange Novices' Limited Handicap Chase and Paul has plenty of plans for him.

"He stays well. He will be a lovely staying chaser next season. Before the end of this season, we will find another similar race or two before the end of this season, at three miles plus. He is a nice horse for the future.

Teeshan win bodes well for Bumper run

Teeshan triumphed for Paul at Exeter and the Betfair ambassador said:

"He was good. Obviously, he had quite a big reputation already after winning his point to point. It has taken us all the time to get him right. He will have an entry for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham so we will decide whether he goes there or Aintree."

Harry and Paul battling for titles

Harry Cobden is odds-on to win the National Hunt Jockeys' Championship and so is Paul for the Trainers' Championship.

Paul said: "Both contests could go right down to the wire. Harry has done amazingly well and it is game on before the end of the season.

"I have a battle on with Nicky Henderson and we will keep going to the end as will Nicky.

"But I would really like Harry to be champion jockey. That would mean the most to me."