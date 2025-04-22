Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: Sans Bruit triumphs again as yard nears 100 winners
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls discusses another big handicap win for San Bruit as team Ditcheat inch closer to the 100 winners mark for the season...
Team Ditcheat need three more to make it 100 winners this season
Sans Bruit lands another big handicap at Plumpton
Paul Nicholls looks forward to Sandown season finale
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries
💪 Big handicap landed by Sans Bruit-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 22, 2025
💯 Edging closer to a century@PFNicholls on the Easter weekend that was with @BetfairBarry 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/A3X3FDtraD
Paul Nicholls is on 97 winners for the season and, heading into the final week of the campaign, is confident that his yard will hit the 100 mark in the next few days.
The Betfair ambassador said: "We have had too many seconds for my liking. But we enjoyed a great Easter weekend and we have a few chances this week. It would be nice to crack the 100 mark."
Sans Bruit wins again at Plumpton
Sans Bruit was victorious again on Easter Monday, following his Aintree Grand National Festival win earlier this month, with a triumph at Plumpton.
What are Paul's plans for him next season?
Paul said: "We will probably start him again in the Haldon Gold Cup. I was thrilled with him.
"He has three £100K handicaps in the last two seasons. Life will get tougher for him now on but it will just be a matter of placing him in the right races."
Looking forward to Saturday at Sandown
The National Hunt season will reach its climax at Sandown on Saturday and Paul is looking forward to a big afternoon.
"I have got three to run in the Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle," he said. "Nardaran, Sorceleur and Fasol...
"I've also got Pic D'Orhy and Hitman in the Oaksey Chase."
"I dare say we will not take on Jonbon with Rubaud in the Celebration Chase. He will go to Punchestown instead."
This conversation has been condensed so watch Ditcheat Diaries to hear Paul Nicholls' full comments and read his exclusive Betfair column on Friday for a preview of this weekend's runners.
Now read today's horse racing previews and get our experts' tips
